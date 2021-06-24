'It was difficult for India to pull things back after that': Laxman picks turning point of final day's play of WTC final

India were outplayed by New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship as highlighted by the end result. The BlackCaps defeated India by eight wickets to emerged the winners of the first-ever World Test Championships. After New Zealand had taken a first-innings lead if 32 runs, India needed to bat out of their skins on the final day to at least escape with a draw, but that wasn't to be. Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee ran through their batting order, dismissing them for 170 in the second innings.

Also Read | 'It's a special feeling': Kane Williamson over the moon as New Zealand finally get 'across the line'

India had a miserable start to Day 6, the reserve day of the match when they lost overnight batsmen Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara to Kyle Jamieson, and that is what proved to be the turning point of the day, feels VVS Laxman. Even though Tim Southee picked up 4/48 and Trent Boult claimed 3/39, Jamieson's spell in the morning session was the difference according to the former India batsman.

"The Indian batsmen, keeping in mind their experience and the talent they possess, would be extremely disappointed with the way they got out. We discussed how Jamieson and other New Zealand bowlers set up the Indian batsmen. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma getting out to Tim Southee the day before. But I believe this was the turning point of the final day’s play. Jamieson set up Kohli and Pujara so beautifully and after that it was difficult for India to pull back things," Laxman said on Star Sports after the match.

Also Read | 'India would have had an extra advantage': Ex-Pak pacer explains who could have been picked over Jadeja for WTC final

Playing only his eighth Test match, Jamieson picked up his fifth five-wicket-haul in Tests and second against India. With just seen runs added to India's overnight score of 64/2, Jamieson had Kohli nicking to BJ Watling, followed by Pujara edging to Ross Taylor in the slips. Losing two wickets early hurt India and even though Rishabh Pant tried with an innings of 41, the lower order couldn't deliver much.

"Rahane was unfortunate to get out down the leg-stump and while Jadeja and Rishabh Pant were trying to play their natural game, trying to put some pressure on the New Zealand bowlers, the tail enders did nit give anything. So overall, I just felt that the morning spell from Jamieson was the turning out. The way he set up and execute his plans against Kohli and Pujara was great to see," Laxman pointed out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON