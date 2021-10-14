Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘It was in nice manner, if that makes sense’: Anderson on rivalry with Kohli
cricket

‘It was in nice manner, if that makes sense’: Anderson on rivalry with Kohli

James Anderson sent Virat Kohli packing on a golden duck in the opening Test of the five-match series, which was played in August. 
Virat Kohli shake hands with James Anderson 
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 08:14 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Veteran England pacer James Anderson revealed that the battle between him and India skipper Virat Kohli this year was so far the best in his career. The 39-year-old sent Kohli packing on a golden duck in the opening Test of the five-match series, which was played in August. 

He also shed light on the on-field banters, which took place between the duo, stating that it was all in good spirits. 

"This summer was probably my favourite contest with Virat. We've had a few good battles over the years, both in England and India, but this year was certainly my favourite." 

RELATED STORIES

"I got him out a few times but he also got some runs as well, and we had a battle on the field where there was definitely mutual respect there. It was in a really nice manner, if that makes sense. Obviously, we were going at each other, but it was in a well-spirited way. So I really enjoyed that," Anderson told Fox Cricket's Road to the Ashes podcast. 

The Test series between India and England was suspended midway with Kohli's unit leading 2-1, after a string of COVID cases emerged in the Indian bio-bubble setup.  

A look into Kohli-Anderson rivalry so far

Anderson had dictated the proceedings in 2014, dismissing Kohli four times in fifty deliveries, while the India skipper could only muster 19 runs. 

However, things changed for good for Kohli in the following tour in 2018, when he accumulated 114 runs from 270 balls bowled by Anderson. This time the England quick failed to dismiss Kohli even once.

This year, Anderson was able to dismiss the Indian skipper twice in a span of four Test matches.

Anderson on upcoming Ashes

Meanwhile, Anderson will now be seen in action in the upcoming Ashes against Australia, which starts from December 8 in Brisbane. 

Talking about his potential battle with former Australia skipper Steve Smith, which the fans will get to witness during the course of the series, the 39-year-old pacer said that England will look to get him out early.   

"As a bowler, you always look at the best player, and for me over the last three, four, or five years, Steve Smith's been Australia's best player. He's been the one they rely on for their volume of runs, obviously supported by guys around him like [David] Warner and [Marnus] Labuschagne recently. But he's been their go-to in the last few years, so he'll be the one that we will be keen to get out early."

"We've got to start well. The Gabba in particular is huge for us. If we can get one-up on a few batters early, then that can have a real snowball effect throughout the series. Bowling in Australia is not necessarily more difficult, it's just different. In England, the Dukes swing more often than not, and with the wickets we play on, you can get some seam movement as well. But you're not going to get many swings with a Kookaburra, so it's just about trying to hit good areas. You've just got to be relentless, and so accurate. And that's where people struggle," the England quick added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
james anderson virat kohli steve smith
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'They are strong side': Miandad explains how Pakistan 'can beat' India in T20 WC

Ended in heartbreak but Delhi Capitals is team of exceptional warriors: Pant

With bubble fatigue creeping in, most seniors could be rested for NZ T20s

'Do not be surprised': Vaughan says Morgan may make unexpected change in final
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP