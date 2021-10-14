‘It was in nice manner, if that makes sense’: Anderson on rivalry with Kohli

Veteran England pacer James Anderson revealed that the battle between him and India skipper Virat Kohli this year was so far the best in his career. The 39-year-old sent Kohli packing on a golden duck in the opening Test of the five-match series, which was played in August.

He also shed light on the on-field banters, which took place between the duo, stating that it was all in good spirits.

"This summer was probably my favourite contest with Virat. We've had a few good battles over the years, both in England and India, but this year was certainly my favourite."

"I got him out a few times but he also got some runs as well, and we had a battle on the field where there was definitely mutual respect there. It was in a really nice manner, if that makes sense. Obviously, we were going at each other, but it was in a well-spirited way. So I really enjoyed that," Anderson told Fox Cricket's Road to the Ashes podcast.

The Test series between India and England was suspended midway with Kohli's unit leading 2-1, after a string of COVID cases emerged in the Indian bio-bubble setup.

A look into Kohli-Anderson rivalry so far

Anderson had dictated the proceedings in 2014, dismissing Kohli four times in fifty deliveries, while the India skipper could only muster 19 runs.

However, things changed for good for Kohli in the following tour in 2018, when he accumulated 114 runs from 270 balls bowled by Anderson. This time the England quick failed to dismiss Kohli even once.

This year, Anderson was able to dismiss the Indian skipper twice in a span of four Test matches.

Anderson on upcoming Ashes

Meanwhile, Anderson will now be seen in action in the upcoming Ashes against Australia, which starts from December 8 in Brisbane.

Talking about his potential battle with former Australia skipper Steve Smith, which the fans will get to witness during the course of the series, the 39-year-old pacer said that England will look to get him out early.

"As a bowler, you always look at the best player, and for me over the last three, four, or five years, Steve Smith's been Australia's best player. He's been the one they rely on for their volume of runs, obviously supported by guys around him like [David] Warner and [Marnus] Labuschagne recently. But he's been their go-to in the last few years, so he'll be the one that we will be keen to get out early."

"We've got to start well. The Gabba in particular is huge for us. If we can get one-up on a few batters early, then that can have a real snowball effect throughout the series. Bowling in Australia is not necessarily more difficult, it's just different. In England, the Dukes swing more often than not, and with the wickets we play on, you can get some seam movement as well. But you're not going to get many swings with a Kookaburra, so it's just about trying to hit good areas. You've just got to be relentless, and so accurate. And that's where people struggle," the England quick added.