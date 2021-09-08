Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'It will be Fab 5 and Rohit Sharma will be part of it': Chopra says India opener at par with modern-day greats

Former India opener Aakash Chopra made this comment after Rohit Sharma's magnificent century in the fourth India-England Test at The Oval.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Tennis has 'The Big 3' and world cricket currently has the 'Fab Four'. The list consists of India's Virat Kohli, England's Joe Root, Australia's Steve Smith, and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Rohit Sharma's name should be added to make it the 'Fab Five'.

Chopra's comments come after Sharma's magnificent century in the fourth India-England Test at The Oval. With floodlights on under overcast conditions, Sharma began the construction of what turned out to be a masterclass and eventually got to his first overseas hundred. When India sealed the game with an impressive 157-run win to go 2-1 up in the series, right-hander Sharma won the 'Man of the Match' award for 127.

ALSO READ| India to tour England in 2022 for three ODIs and T20Is each

Since his eighth career ton, Sharma has received heavy praise from the cricket fraternity and cricketer-turned-expert Chopra has only added a new dimension to it.

"I feel you should change the Fab 4 to Fab 5, Rohit Sharma's name is going to be included if it is not already there because there is no competition for him in white-ball cricket and the way he is playing in red-ball cricket, he has tasted blood.

"He enjoys leaving or defending the ball and playing shots is in his DNA. So, bowlers beware, it is not going to be Fab 4 anymore, it will be Fab 5 and Rohit Sharma will be a part of it," said Chopra while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Adding further, Chopra commented that the way Sharma has approached Test cricket in this series has been remarkable and that he has shown his hunger for runs and love for this format.

"I feel there will be just one trajectory of his career from now onwards, he will not look back. The one question that was there about Rohit Sharma, the Test cricketer, this series and the last six to eight months, Rohit has shown how much he loves this format and he will go to any length to actually become an established Test cricketer" he added.

"Rohit Sharma has got a new-found love for this type of batting and this relationship is beautiful. I am very impressed that he changed his approach of playing because he was extremely hungry."

rohit sharma aakash chopra india vs england
