'It will cause chaos at ECB': Nasser Hussain reacts on Covid outbreak at England camp

Seven members of the England cricket team, four being backroom staff and three being England players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of England’s limited over series with Pakistan. Former England captain Nasser Hussain spoke after the announcement was made by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and said that it may create chaos at the ECB towers.

Hussain also commented about the difficulty of acquiring a new squad as regular county games are also going on at this time.

"It will cause chaos. They will have to pick a completely different squad- that 16 players and the backroom staff and coaches ruled out. They will have to pull the bulk of those players out of county cricket. There's a round of County Championship games going on now and all those counties will have to replace those players and get them tested. The players pulled out will have to get to Cardiff and get tested to enter the bubble. So it will be absolute chaos at ECB towers right now," Hussain told Sky Sports.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also said that he believes the players should be given some ease as they have been travelling and playing regular cricket throughout the year which has been mentally taxing for them.

"They had to ease that bubble slightly, the cricketers have been going around the world in bubbles and just for the sake of their mental health - when they turn up to the ground and see normal society out there, doing things and being relaxed slightly. That's what they had to do with their players," Hussain said.

The England vs Pakistan series will kick off on July 8th.