Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Italy beats Belgium 2-1 to finish 3rd in Nations League
cricket

Italy beats Belgium 2-1 to finish 3rd in Nations League

Nicolò Barella opened the scoring at the start of the second half and Domenico Berardi doubled Italy’s lead from the spot in the 65th minute.
UEFA Nations League third-place soccer match between Italy and Belgium(AP)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 08:54 PM IST
AP | , Turin, Italy

European champion Italy bounced back from its first loss in more than three years to beat Belgium 2-1 in the Nations League's third-place match on Sunday.

Nicolò Barella opened the scoring at the start of the second half and Domenico Berardi doubled Italy’s lead from the spot in the 65th minute.

Belgium hit the woodwork three times before Charles De Ketelaere netted his first international goal four minutes from time.

Italy had seen its world record 37-match unbeaten run ended by Spain in Wednesday’s semifinal, with Leonardo Bonucci sent off before halftime in a 2-1 loss. Belgium lost to France on Thursday, after the world champion recovered from two goals down to win 3-2.

France and Spain meet in the final in Milan later Sunday.

Both Belgium and Italy made sweeping changes from their semifinal lineups. Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Thomas Foket had left the Belgium squad after sustaining injuries.

Italy started aggressively but it was Belgium which went closest to taking the lead when a fierce effort by Alexis Saelemaekers crashed off the crossbar.

RELATED STORIES

Italy could have broken the deadlock on the stroke of halftime but Thibaut Courtois made a fine save with his feet to push Federico Chiesa’s effort round the post.

It took the Azzurri less than a minute of the second half to open the scoring when a corner was headed out but only as far as Barella, who volleyed into the bottom left corner.

It was Barella’s first goal for Italy since scoring in the 2-1 win over Belgium in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals.

Belgium almost leveled on the hour mark but Michy Batshuayi’s effort came off the crossbar and instead Italy doubled its lead five minutes later when it was awarded a penalty after Timothy Castagne nudged over Chiesa.

Courtois got a hand to Berardi’s spotkick, but the power took it in anyway.

Yannick Carrasco hit the right post for Belgium eight minutes from time before it finally got one back.

An Italian corner was caught by Courtois, whose long throw to Kevin De Bruyne sparked a counterattack. De Bruyne found De Ketelaere and his angled shot went through the legs of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nations league italy belgium
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The karma of teams and the battle of brands

Spinner Dananjaya among four changes in Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad

Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last

Fans disappointed as Suresh Raina isn't included in CSK playing XI
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP