‘It’d be like a dream come true’: Rashid Khan wishes to have the ‘pleasure’ of bowling to Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been a source of inspiration for numerous cricketers of the present generation. Those who got to share the field with Tendulkar, often call themselves the privileged ones. And the ones who missed that chance, still wish to have that opportunity. The present-day batters admire Sachin's picture-perfect drives while the bowlers wish to bowl against him. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is one such youngster he dreams of bowling to the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar one day.

The Afghan spin sensation spoke about his wish in a recent conversation with Cricwick on Youtube. The interviewer pointed out that Sachin, during the last 13 years of his ODI career, lost his wicket to leg-spinner just once.

In reply, Rashid said: “That is why I want to bowl to him because he hardly used to get out to leg-spin. More than getting him out, it would be a huge pleasure to bowl to someone like Sachin Tendulkar. Getting him out or not out is a different thing, just bowling to him would be like a dream come true.”

The leg-spinner said that he had a chance to bowl a few deliveries to former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq and added that bowling to legendary batsmen is a ‘huge moment’.

“Definitely, as a spinner, you have an idea of the kind of deliveries you need to bowl to a particular batsman because everyone doesn’t play the ball the same way. Every batsman plays my leg-spin differently. So, I would need to study really hard how and where to bowl to him. Still, it would be a huge pleasure bowling to him. In 2015, I bowled a few balls to Inzamam-ul-Haq and troubled him a bit. Bowling to legends is a huge moment.”

Rashid is currently quarantining in Abu Dhabi before he could join his PSL team Lahore Qalandars for the remainder of the 2021 season. He has opted to put his County contract with Sussex on hold in order to participate in the PSL.