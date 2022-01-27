'It's been a long wait': Sachin Tendulkar has his say on whether Rohit-Dravid pair can take India to a World Cup win

MS Dhoni launched a six towards long-on against Sri Lanka to seal India's World Cup at the Wankhede back in 2011. It was a moment to cherish for all Indian fans, who witnessed their team breaking 28-year-long wait of lifting the coveted trophy. It was also the first instance of a team winning the title on their home soil.

Cut to the present day, India have extended the title drought to almost nine years with the Champions Trophy win in 2013 being their last major trophy at the international stage. Their last World Cup triumph will complete 11 years this April and legendary Sachin Tendulkar said he would love to see India adding one more trophy to the cabinet.

"In the month of April this year, we'll complete 11 years of World Cup win. That's a long wait. Everyone including me would love to see that trophy in BCCI's cabinet. This is one trophy that all the cricketers play for. It doesn't get any bigger than that... be it a shorter or longer format. World Cup is something special and that's what I feel," Tendulkar told veteran sports journalist Boria Majumdar on his YouTube show 'Backstage with Boria'.

Indian cricket has also witnessed a shift in leadership in the last few months. Virat Kohli is no longer leading the team in any format, and all eyes are now on Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to take things forward. Tendulkar also heaped praise on the pair, further adding that Dravid has played plenty of cricket to understand the "ups and downs" of sport.

"Rohit & Rahul is a fantastic pair. I know that guys would give their best shot and prepare to the best of their ability. You have so many people backing you. It's all about having that support at the right time. Of course, everyone has played enough cricket. Rahul has played enough cricket to understand there are gonna be ups and downs along the way. Not to lose hope is the only thing. Keep trying and we will keep moving forward," he further said.

The 3-0 drubbing in South Africa was a setback for Dravid, who was with the senior team in his first overseas coaching assignment. India next host West Indies for three One-day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals next month, where a fit-again Rohit will reunite will Dravid in the build-up to this year's T20 World Cup.

India are slated to open their campaign with the big-ticket clash against Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. Rohit, 34, will be leading the Indian team after he was named the full-time limited-overs captain of the side last year in December.