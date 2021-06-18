Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'It’s hammering it down!': Pietersen tweets weather update ahead of WTC Final

WTC Final weather forecast: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to give an early indication of what to expect on day 1.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson pose for a photograph with the World Test Championship (WTC) trophy ahead of their final match, in Southampton. (PTI)

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and New Zealand starts in Southampton on Friday and expectations have been high for a keen battle between two extremely consistent teams. But the build-up to the first day of play at the Rose Bowl has not been great so far as it has been raining heavily in Southampton and all over the UK.

While the weather was excellent will Wednesday, things started going bleak and gloomy from Thursday and the prediction for Friday is rain, rain and more rain. The weather forecast looks gloomy but fans are hoping that England's fickle weather comes into play and the clouds disappear miraculously.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to give an early indication of what to expect on day 1. "World Test Championship to start in UK today & it’s hammering it down!," he wrote on Twitter along with several emojis of cloud and rain.

ALSO READ: India announce playing XI for WTC final, Ashwin & Jadeja both included

The weather could be crucial for India as overcast conditions give a definite edge to Kane Williamson and his New Zealand team. The Kiwis play most of their cricket in similar conditions back home and it will give a clear advantage to the likes of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson as they could get a lot of purchase from the wicket and conditions.

India has named three pacers and two spinners in their XI and these conditions will worry Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.

But this is an uncontrollable and Kohli and his team would hope that they can take this challenge head on and produce some quality cricket.

The toss becomes extremely crucial due to the weather too and Kohli would want his luck with the coin to change.

