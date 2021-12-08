'It's happened to the best': Ravi Shastri gives Gavaskar and Tendulkar's examples to defend Virat Kohli's captaincy call

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has given his take on Virat Kohli's captaincy and backed his decision to step down as India's T20I skipper. Shastri and Kohli's association has worked wonders for Team India, with the team playing some of its best cricket during their partnership. Weighing in on Kohli's captaincy, Shastri explained that it is easy to point out the flaws on the basis of the results, but what the Indian star has achieved during his tenure is something to be proud of.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"At the end of the day, he has been a tactically sound captain. Efficient. People will always judge you by results, or not by how you got the runs, but how many runs you scored. He has evolved well; he has matured as a player. It is not easy being captain of the Indian team. He should feel proud of what he has achieved," Shastri told The Week in an interview.

With Kohli announcing his decision to step down as India's T20I captain after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, Shastri backed the 33-year-old for making the call. Agreeing '100 percent' with Kohli's decision, the former India all-rounder gave examples of the great Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, mentioning how they did the same to get the most out of their careers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"One hundred per cent. It has happened to the best. I remember Sunny (Gavaskar) giving up [captaincy] to concentrate on his batting; Sachin Tendulkar did the same to prolong his career," added Shastri.

Kohli finished as India's second-most successful captain in T20Is after MS Dhoni, having led the team in 50 matches, winning 30 of them and losing 16. A win percentage of 64.58, Kohli's tenure came to an end with India's final match of the T20 World Cup - against Namibia which the Men in Blue won comfortably by nine wickets to bow out of the T20 World Cup on a high.