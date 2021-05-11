Home / Cricket / It's heartbreaking to know about the demise of Piyush's father: Tendulkar
cricket

It's heartbreaking to know about the demise of Piyush's father: Tendulkar

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been left "heartbroken" following the demise of leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's father Pramod Kumar Chawla. Piyush's father passed away on Monday due to COVID-19 complications.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:30 AM IST
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar(Road Safety World Series / Twitter)

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been left "heartbroken" following the demise of leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's father Pramod Kumar Chawla. Piyush's father passed away on Monday due to COVID-19 complications.

Tendulkar said he is praying that God gives Piyush and his family all the strength to help endure the loss.

"It's heartbreaking to know about the demise of Piyush's father. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to him and his family & praying that God gives them all the strength to help endure this loss," Tendulkar tweeted.

Piyush mourned the demise of his father and said life won't be the same without him as he lost a "pillar of strength".

Mumbai Indians -- Piyush's Indian Premier League (IPL) team -- also sent out the condolence message for the veteran spinner.

He has picked 156 wickets in the IPL and played the 2020 season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was roped in by Mumbai Indians during the IPL auctions in February this year.

The last few days have been sad for the Indian cricket fraternity as Rajasthan Royals' young fast bowler Chetan Sakariya also lost his father due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

India all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy lost her sister last week. The Bengaluru-based cricketer's mother had passed away due to COVID-19 in April.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been left "heartbroken" following the demise of leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's father Pramod Kumar Chawla. Piyush's father passed away on Monday due to COVID-19 complications.

Tendulkar said he is praying that God gives Piyush and his family all the strength to help endure the loss.

"It's heartbreaking to know about the demise of Piyush's father. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to him and his family & praying that God gives them all the strength to help endure this loss," Tendulkar tweeted.

Piyush mourned the demise of his father and said life won't be the same without him as he lost a "pillar of strength".

Mumbai Indians -- Piyush's Indian Premier League (IPL) team -- also sent out the condolence message for the veteran spinner.

He has picked 156 wickets in the IPL and played the 2020 season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was roped in by Mumbai Indians during the IPL auctions in February this year.

The last few days have been sad for the Indian cricket fraternity as Rajasthan Royals' young fast bowler Chetan Sakariya also lost his father due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

India all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy lost her sister last week. The Bengaluru-based cricketer's mother had passed away due to COVID-19 in April.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar piyush chawla
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP