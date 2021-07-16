'It's Kohli vs Babar, bring it on': Twitter erupts as India vs Pakistan is set to take place at T20 World Cup 2021

India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group and will clash in a Super 12 match of the Men's T20 World Cup scheduled later this year in the UAE and Oman, the ICC announced Friday. Two years after the arch-rivals squared off at the World Cup 2019 in England, India and Pakistan are set to face each other one more time at a global event.

While they no longer are playing each other in bilateral series, India vs Pakistan fixture has been only limited to ICC tournaments, which adds to the hype even more. The two teams have engaged in battle in every ICC tournament since the 2011 World Cup, with Pakistan having beaten India only once. The news of India vs Pakistan taking place blew the roof off Twitter, with fans expressing their excitement at the mother of battles.

India have had the upper hand over Pakistan in ICC events. Besides their dominant 7-0 record at World Cups, India have beaten Pakistan at the 2013 Champions Trophy, 2014 World T20, 2015 World Cup, World T20 2016, once in the 2017 Champions Trophy. The only ICC event where India and Pakistan did not come face-to-face was the recently-concluded inaugural edition of the World Test Championships.