'It's like home ground for us': Imad Wasim says Pakistan 'one of the favourites to win T20 World Cup'

The stage is set for the T20 World Cup - which begins from October 17th and will take place in the UAE. Pakistan are one of the eight teams having earned the direct qualification in the Super 12s, and are placed in Group 2 with India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and will be joined by two minnow teams from Group A and Group B.

As the focus has largely been on the much-awaited contest between India and Pakistan, there is a belief that given India's current form and squad strength, it may be a tough challenge for India.

But on the other hand, Pakistan batsman Imad Wasim believes that with the tournament being competed in the UAE, their team have a major home ground advantage are one of the favourites walking into the tournament.

“UAE’s conditions will suit as it is like a home ground for us, having played there for a long period of time. This is why we are also considered as one of the favourites for the tournament. We have skillful players who can take us deep in the championship so we will try to give our 100 per cent on the field,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We have two or three good series before that [T20 World Cup] and focused on winning that so that we head into the World Cup with rhythm and confidence,” he added.

Meanwhile, on being asked about him not receiving the central contract, Wasim confessed that he was disappointed.

“Losing the central contract was disappointing but ups and downs, with or without reason, are part and parcel of life. It was a difficult period for me and my family but the only way out of it is to perform well on the field and that is what I’m focused on doing,” he said.

“I want to play ODI cricket and I told everyone about it too. I have only played two or three ODIs since the 2019 World Cup and I don’t know why I was dropped from the side. But that’s the decision of the selectors, coaches and captain and I have to accept it. Although, I will continue playing domestic cricket [List A] and perform to the best of my ability,” he signed off.

