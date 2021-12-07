'It's time for my 2nd innings': Yuvraj Singh has a 'big surprise' for fans one month after making bombshell announcement

A little over a month after Yuvraj Singh dropped a bombshell on Twitter, hinting at a 'return to the pitch', the former India all-rounder has hyped it up even further. In a short video posted on Twitter, Yuvraj pointed out that he is set for his 'second innings' as the short clip continues to build towards what is going to be a 'big surprise' for his fans.

"It's that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you guys! Stay tuned!" tweeted Yuvraj.

The 22-second-long clip is a montage of Yuvraj playing with a tennis ball, and a montage of some of Yuvraj's greatest accomplishments, with Ravi Shastri's iconic lines playing in the background when the former India all-rounder smashes Stuart Broad for his famous 6 sixes in an over. It ends on a mysterious note as someone's hand could be seen knocking on Yuvraj's door.

In a tweet back in November, Yuvraj had hinted at making a return 'to the pitch': "God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting. it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times," he said.

Yuvraj, considered one of India's greatest match-winners retired from all forms of cricket in June 2019, brining down curtains on an 18-year-long successful career for India. His last match came in an ODI against West Indies in June of 2017. During his career, Yuvraj was part of some of the greatest moments in Indian cricket but none bigger than the 2011 World Cup win in which the left-handed batter had sparkled with 362 runs in nine matches and bagged 15 wickets, making him the Player of the Tournament.

Yuvraj played a phenomenal part in India's win at the inaugural T20 World Cup, playing vital knocks of 58 off 16 balls against England and 70 against Australia in the semi-final. He was last seen in action during the Road Safety World Series where he played innings of 52*, 49* and 60 as the India Legends won the tournament beating Sri Lanka Legends in the final.