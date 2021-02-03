India vs England: ‘I’ve full confidence in his ability’, Jonathan Trott backs Root’s leadership skills in India Tests

England captain Joe Root will be playing the 100th Test match of his career when the visitors square off against India in the first match of the series starting on Friday in Chennai. It's going to be a massive achievement for the Yorkshire batsman but, at the same time, leading his team in and against India would not be an easy task.

Ahead of the first Test, England’s batting consultant Jonathan Trott has shown 'full confidence' in Root's ability of leading the English side on the Indian soil. During a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Trott said that decision making comes naturally to England’s Test captain.

“Captaining in India is a skill in itself like rotating bowlers and spinners and he [Root] has done that really well. We saw that in Sri Lanka and I think it goes hand in hand as it seems very natural to him the captaincy and the decision making,” said Trott said in the virtual presser.

“It can be a real challenge for anybody but for Joe, I have full confidence in his ability in leading the boys. I know he is very excited about the series,” he added.

Trott further mentioned that he isn't surprised to see Root on the verge of playing his 100th Test and he feels that England is very lucky to have a player like him. The former England cricketer revealed that Root had impressed everybody in the camp with his skills while he was playing his first series in the longest format of the game.

“I would say I was surprised a bit. I think in that tour he came in a warm-up game and impressed everybody not only by his skill but by the way he conducted himself. For somebody who hasn't played international cricket and was new to the side it was a big thing,” Trott said.

“He still has passion for the game and the desire to improve and England is very lucky to have a player like him. Leading as captain and able to bat in the middle order,” he added.

India and England are set to play four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the four-match Test series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

The first Test between India and England will be played from Friday, while the second is slated to begin on February 13.

