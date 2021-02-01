England spinner Moeen Ali opened up on his recent battle with coronavirus during the Sri Lanka tour. The 33-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 upon the England team's arrival in Sri Lanka and missed the two Tests there, which the visitors won for a series sweep.

Recounting the ordeal to reporters in a virtual press conference, Ali said that he would not wish for anyone to go through the same.

"I didn't sleep much on the plane and felt a bit jet-lagged and then in the evening I started to get splitting headaches," he was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"The test was positive. I was not surprised, I had a feeling because once I landed I didn't feel great.

"I had loss of taste for a day or so, splitting headaches for three days, my body was very sore and the fatigue was.... I've never experienced that sort of tiredness before in my life. It was three days feeling pretty rough and the rest was fine," Ali added.

"When I initially got it, I thought, 'the next five days will be crucial here', I didn't want the cough and fever and thankfully I didn't have that. There's part of you that's worried and anticipating it would be bad.

"The 14 days felt like they were dragging. The last four days in particular were very tough because I felt fine but I was just stuck in a room.

"I wouldn't wish it on anyone to be honest with you, just stuck there, especially when you land on a tour and then you're positive, and then you get out and towards the end you're watching the wicket spinning and you want to be out there," he further said.

"I am all right now. Once I was positive I wanted to get it over and done with really. It's just the way it is now, I think I'll be the first of a few guys on future tours maybe. It's one of those things. It has been tough but I'm a big believer in 'after hardship comes ease'. Hopefully, there is some ease after this," he further added.

Ali also asked people to not pay any heed to conspiracy theories and get vaccinated for the virus

"There's a lot of conspiracy theories out there but it's just medicine evolving. In our community, people are sometimes a bit cautious. But for things to get back to normal, it's important that we do," he signed off.

(With PTI inputs)