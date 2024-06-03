Jaffer brutally responds to post accusing T20 WC schedule of favouring India, trolls England in ‘WTC Final’ claim

Known for his epic posts and replies on X, Wasim Jaffer has always entertained cricket fans on the social media platform. The former India cricketer is also known to have a love-hate relationship with ex-England player Michael Vaughan on the platform, and the pair always attack each other regarding their team's performances. Recently, Wisden, an English cricket website, alleged that the T20 World Cup schedule is advantageous for the Indian cricket team, and that the semi-final timings favour them. Wasim Jaffer gave a savage reply to Wisden.(file photo)

The website alleged that India are aware of their semi-final venue, which will be in Guyana. India's semi-final will take place 'during prime' hours at 8 PM IST. Meanwhile, the other semi-final will be at 6:00 AM IST.

The website also alleged that the morning semi-final will negate dew impact. Also, there will be no reserve day for the second semi-final, and the first one will have a reserve day.

Reacting to the allegations, Jaffer replied, "It's one thing to know where your SF will be played, it's another thing to qualify for it. For example WTC Final have always been held in England but England have never qualified #T20WorldCup".

Rohit is expected to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal are the openers for India, and the other specialist batters are Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav. Meanwhile, Pant and Sanju Samson are the wicketkeepers in the 15-member roster.

Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya are the all-rounders for India. Jadeja and Axar will also perform as spinners, with Dube and Pandya adding to the pace battery. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the specialist spinners. Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj form the pace department. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan are named as the reserves.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign on Wednesday, taking on Ireland in New York, followed by a clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9, in the same venue. For their next group stage fixture, Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on USA on June 12 in New York, and then will face Canada in their final group match in Florida.