Jaiswal ton keeps Mumbai in the game, Mantri shines for MP

Yashasvi Jaiswal had warmed the bench during the group stage of the Ranji Trophy as Mumbai’s think-tank gave opportunities to the other players in the squad. But with them failing, he was drafted into the playing XI for the knockouts and left-handed batter has grabbed the chance with both hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old notched up this second consecutive century toguide Mumbai to 260 for five on day one of their Ranji Trophy semi-final against Uttar Pradesh at Just Cricket Academy ground in Bengaluru.

Jaiswal rode his luck before quelling his attacking instincts to help dig Mumbai out of trouble after the 41-time champions were reduced to 24 for two early in the innings. He was dropped twice and also survived a close run-out chance on his way to 227-ball 100 before he was caught behind while trying to glance UP skipper Karan Sharma (2/39). He hit 15 boundaries during his knock.

The century was in sharp contrast to his maiden ton in the second innings against Uttarakhand in the quarter-finals which came at a strike rate of 68.66. On a juicy wicket and against a much better UP attack, he curtailed his instincts on way to stitching three 50-plus partnerships. The first one was a 63-run stand for the third wicket with Suved Parkar (32, 98b) for which they faced 182 balls. In the process, they saw off the new ball and made it easy for the others that followed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With skipper Prithvi Shaw (0) and Armaan Jaffer (10) back in the pavilion without troubling the scorers too much, Mumbai needed their batters to drop anchor. Jaiswal and Parkar did exactly that before the latter departed after playing a loose shot. Even Shaw and Jaffer were guilty of throwing away their wickets.

Jaiswal, then, was involved in an 83-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Sarfaraz Khan (40, 53b), who looked good at the crease and was opening up when he was dismissed by Sharma. He then put on 63 runs for the fifth wicket with Hardik Tamore (51, 74b).

Tamore, who came into the squad in place of injured Aditya Tare, played a crucial knock to see off the second new ball with Shams Mulani and made sure Mumbai didn’t lose any further wickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Credit must be given to the UP bowlers, who bowled according to their field and didn't give the Mumbai batters too many loose balls to cash in on. The pacers made sure they bowled outside the off-stump for the majority of the match to frustrate Mumbai batting line-up.

Mantri’s ton rescues MP

In the other semi-final, Himanshu Mantri's unbeaten century helped Madhya Pradesh reach 271 for six at stumps on day one against Bengal.

Mantri's knock of 134 came off 280 balls and was laced with 15 four and one six. MP were precariously placed at 97 for four before Mantri and Akshat Raghuwanshi's (63, 81b) 123-run stand for the fifth wicket took them to safety.

Pacers Mukesh Kumar (2/45) and Akash Deep (2/55) were the top performers for Bengal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON