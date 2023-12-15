Jamal takes six wickets on debut, Australia bowled out for 487 in its 1st innings against Pakistan

Allrounder Mitchell Marsh's attempt for his fourth test century ended on the first delivery after lunch, bowled on 90 by Khurram Shahzad. The home side added only 11 runs after going to lunch at 476-7.

Pakistan went into the test match without a specialist spinner and handed a debut to the 27-year-old Jamal (6-111).

Jamal roared in delight and then kissed the stadium turf after claiming his fifth wicket. He raised the ball to warm applause from the crowd as he walked off with his teammates after Australia's innings was brought to a close.

Jamal's haul marked the first time an overseas player had taken five wickets on debut in Australia since India's Abid Ali took 6-55 at Adelaide Oval in 1967.

On Thursday's first day of the three-match series, David Warner hit a commanding 164 off 211 balls in his farewell test series as Australia reached 346-5. Warner's first test century in a year vindicated captain Pat Cummins' decision to bat first on a hard bouncy pitch.

The 37-year-old Warner, who will be retiring after the last test in his Sydney hometown early next month, made Pakistan toil in the first two sessions before he holed out at deep square leg in the last hour. He hit 16 fours and four sixes.

Warner had endured a lean patch in test cricket since his double hundred against South Africa at Melbourne last year. He was heavily criticized by former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson in the days leading up to the first test, who said Warner had become a liability to the team and didn't deserve to have a big farewell when he retires from test cricket.

“People make comments but you get on with it and you know you've got to go out there and score runs, and today I did that.” Warner said Thursday. “If people are out to get you or make a headline from your name, then so be it. I can't worry about that. I've got to worry about what I've got to do for the team — keep scoring runs and putting the team in a great position.”

The Australians are the world test champions. Pakistan hasn't won a test match in Australia since 1995. (AP) APA APA