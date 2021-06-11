Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
James Anderson joins elite list during 2nd Test vs New Zealand

James Anderson, with 162 Tests, went past former England captain Alastair Cook who had 161 Test appearances to his name.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 06:40 PM IST
England's James Anderson bowls a delivery during the second day of the second cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Friday, June 11, 2021.(AP)

England pacer James Anderson became the most capped Test player for his country during the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Anderson, with 162 Tests, went past former England captain Alastair Cook who had 161 Test appearances to his name.

Anderson’s bowling partner Stuart Broad is third on the list having played 147 Tests for England while former cricketer Alec Stewart occupies the fourth spot with 133 games under his belt.

Anderson is the only fast bowler who has taken more than 600 wickets in the longest format of the game. He has 616 scalps in Test cricket, 98 more than Broad, who is the other active player in the list of top ten highest wicket-taker.

Anderson is also just four wickets away from breaking India legend Anil Kumble's record in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers in Test cricket.

The right-handed pacer has revealed he wasn't sure if he was good enough to play international cricket when he started off in May 2003 against Zimbabwe at the Lord's.

"I thought I wasn't good enough. I thought it was a huge step up from county cricket. I remember Nasser [Hussain] didn't have a fine leg for me and I went for quite a few runs. My first ball was a no-ball as well so there were a lot of nerves there and I did feel like this was maybe a step too far for me at that point," he said as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The senior campaigner feels the hurdles that have come in his long career has only made him stronger.

Anderson also admitted that his growth from a good bowler to someone who could win games did take some time and it helped after he put in strong performances against the top teams.

Meanwhile, minutes before the start of the second Test wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling was ruled out. Wellington Firebirds wicket-keeper batsman Tom Blundell will take the gloves and bat six in his 11th Test.

(With ANI inputs)

james anderson
