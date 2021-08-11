James Anderson, Stuart Broad miss final pre-match practice session, doubtful for second India Test: Report

Joe Root-led England are likely to miss the services of ace speedsters Stuart Broad and James Anderson in the second Test against India, that gets underway on Thursday at Lord’s. Both pacers have reportedly sustained injuries and question looms over their participation in the second India Test.

According to an AFP report, Broad had an issue in his calf muscles due to which he pulled out from Tuesday’s warm-up session. Anderson, on the other hand, has sustained a thigh injury. It has also been learned that the duo didn’t take part in Wednesday's final pre-match practice session.

Broad and Anderson featured in the first Test against India in Nottingham that ended in a draw last week. Anderson picked up 4 wickets in the first innings and went past former India captain Anil Kumble to grab the third spot on the all-time list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. Interestingly, he is the only fast bowler to feature in top three, after legendary spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Shane Warne (708). Anderson is next with 621 wickets to his credit.

Broad had a tough time with the bowl. He remained wicketless in the first innings but returned strong and dismissed India opener KL Rahul in the second innings on Day 4.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lancashire seam bowler Saqib Mahmood has been added to the England squad as cover for the second Test against India. He now joins Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Craig Overton and all-rounder Sam Curran in vying for a place in England’s pace attack.

Young batsman Haseeb Hameed could also force his way into a top three after Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley struggled in the first Test.

