'James Anderson's 700 will be like Don Bradman averaging 99.94 in Test cricket': Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has reserved massive praise for veteran paceman James Anderson and likened his 700 Test wickets to legendary Don Bradman's Test batting average of 99.94. Anderson became the first pacer in the world to claim 700 Test wickets as he joined Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne in the elite list. The Englishman achieved the massive feat during the fifth Test match against England in Dharamsala. James Anderson completed 700 Test wickets in the fifth Test against India.

He dismissed Kuldeep Yadav on Day 3 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala to reach the milestone. It was an off-cutter from around the wicket that lured Kuldeep into the drive. The ball took the outside edge and Ben Foakes did the rest behind the stumps.

Hussain heaped praise on Anderson for his massive accomplishment as a fast bowler.

"As for Anderson's achievement of 700 Test wickets, that is phenomenal. He has played 187 Test matches as well. There will be fast bowlers in club cricket, professional cricket that will be looking at Anderson in unbelievable admiration," Hussain wrote on Sky Sports.

The former England captain also shared his admiration for the fast bowlers by pointing out what they go through during their career.

"If you have ever seen a fast bowler take his boots off in the corner of a dressing room and seen blood seeping through their socks, you will realise what a fast bowler goes through in international cricket," he added.

Meanwhile, he also compared Anderson's achievement to Bradman's and suggested that to play 200 Tests and claim 700 wickets is a rare feat to achieve for any pacer.

"Anderson's 700 will be like Don Bradman averaging 99.94 in Test cricket. Long after Jimmy has retired, we will look back and say 'how did a fast bowler take 700 Test wickets and play the best part of 200 Test matches?' he added.

England had to rely on 41-year-old Anderson in the Test series against India to get the job done with the white ball as he was the only English pacer who was part of the playing XI in four matches on the tour.

Hussain said that Anderson's next target will be to get past Shane Warne's tally of Test wickets.

"He is unique and utterly brilliant. Fitness, skill, longevity. The skill of Jimmy Anderson is unbelievable and the great Shane Warne, with 708 Test wickets, will be the next man in his sights," he added,