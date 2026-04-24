Jamie Overton and Tilak Varma clash at Wankhede, involved in an ugly altercation; Suryakumar Yadav also jumps in

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday turned out to be a spicy contest, and there was no love lost between the two teams. CSK's bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton and Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma were involved in an ugly altercation on the field, and the duo may be running the risk of being penalised for running into each other and saying a word or two.

Jamie Overton of the Chennai Super Kings and Tilak Verma of the Mumbai Indians were involved in an argument. (Raju Shinde)

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The incident happened on the final delivery of the 10th over of Mumbai's batting innings when Tilak nudged Overton's slower ball towards mid-wicket. The left-handed batter immediately called for two, but Suryakumar Yadav said no, and the batter had to settle for one run.

It was then that the cameras picked up Overton and Tilak having a heated exchange in the middle. Mumbai Indians' talisman Suryakumar also stepped in, and he too didn't shy away from snapping back at the CSK pacer. The on-field umpires then realised the gravity of the situation and separated all three players involved.

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{{^usCountry}} Tilak was seemingly not pleased with Overton coming in his way when he collected the ball at the non-striker's end. The batter's vision was obstructed, which irritated Tilak. “Can't see the fielder,” the stump mic picked up Tilak chirping away at Overton. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tilak was seemingly not pleased with Overton coming in his way when he collected the ball at the non-striker's end. The batter's vision was obstructed, which irritated Tilak. “Can't see the fielder,” the stump mic picked up Tilak chirping away at Overton. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} All's well that ends well {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All's well that ends well {{/usCountry}}

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However, it was all happy scenes once the game concluded at the Wankhede Stadium. Tilak and Overton cleared their differences during the customary post-match handshakes, and the duo hugged it out in the middle.

Speaking of the match between MI and CSK, Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl. Sanju Samson then hit an unbeaten 101 off 101 off 54 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes, to help the five-time champions post 207/6 in 20 overs.

Akeal Hosein then scalped four wickets for CSK to help the team bundle out the Mumbai Indians for 104 and win the contest by a whopping 103-run margin. Noor Ahmad took two wickets while Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton and Gurjapneet Singh returned with one wicket each. Samson was then adjudged as Player of the Match.

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“Really feels great to score a century in Wankhede against MI. It's definitely a special moment for the team and me. I have actually kept things very simple nowadays. I'm just looking at the conditions. Looking at the wicket today, it was not a normal Wankhede wicket. The ball was swinging around. The ball was holding a bit. From there, I think assessing what the team demands gives you clarity. Right after the powerplay, I knew what type of a wicket this is,” said Samson during the post-match presentation.

With this win, CSK jumped to the fifth spot in the points table while Mumbai slipped to the eighth spot.

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