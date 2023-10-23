Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: It’s a Four. null at 28/0 after 5.2 overs

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Oct 23, 2023 04:54 PM IST
Oct 23, 2023 04:54 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: Sylvester Mylliempdah hit a Four on Umran Malik bowling.null at 28/0 after 5.2 overs

Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 86 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 23 Oct 2023 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Jammu and Kashmir squad -
Abdul Samad, Henan Nazir, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Abid Mushtaq, Lone Nasir, Sahil Lotra, Vivrant Sharma, Fazil Rashid, Auqib Nabi, Rasikh Dar, Umar Nazir Mir, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh
Meghalaya squad -
Anish Charak, Kilco Marak, Mewada Shylla, Arien Sangma, Rajesh B Bishnoi, Nakul Verma, Akash Choudhary, Amiangshu Sen, Chengkam Sangma, Junjun Sangma, Larry Sangma, Ram Gurung, Riboklang Hynniewta, Sanvert Kurkalang, Sylvester Mylliempdah

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:54 PM
    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: Sylvester Mylliempdah smashed a Four on Umran Malik bowling . null at 28/0 after 5.2 overs

    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:53 PM
    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: null at 24/0 after 5 overs

    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score:
    null
    Nakul Verma 10 (14)
    Sylvester Mylliempdah 12 (16)
    null
    Abid Mushtaq 0/1 (1)

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:50 PM
    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: null at 23/0 after 4 overs

    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score:
    null
    Nakul Verma 10 (12)
    Sylvester Mylliempdah 11 (12)
    null
    Yudhvir Singh 0/16 (2)

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:50 PM
    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: Nakul Verma smashed a Four on Yudhvir Singh bowling . null at 23/0 after 3.6 overs

    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:46 PM
    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: Sylvester Mylliempdah smashed a Four on Yudhvir Singh bowling . null at 18/0 after 3.4 overs

    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:44 PM
    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: Sylvester Mylliempdah smashed a Four on Yudhvir Singh bowling . null at 12/0 after 3.1 overs

    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:44 PM
  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:43 PM
    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: null at 8/0 after 3 overs

    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score:
    null
    Nakul Verma 5 (10)
    Sylvester Mylliempdah 1 (8)
    null
    Rasikh Dar 0/5 (2)

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:40 PM
    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: null at 6/0 after 2 overs

    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score:
    null
    Sylvester Mylliempdah 0 (5)
    Nakul Verma 5 (7)
    null
    Yudhvir Singh 0/1 (1)

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:34 PM
    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: null at 4/0 after 1 overs

    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score:
    null
    Nakul Verma 4 (6)
    Sylvester Mylliempdah 0 (0)
    null
    Rasikh Dar 0/4 (1)

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:33 PM
    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: Nakul Verma smashed a Four on Rasikh Dar bowling . null at 4/0 after 0.3 overs

    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 03:34 PM
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 86 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya Match Details
    Match 86 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya to be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Jammu and Kashmir Meghalaya Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
