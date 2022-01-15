'Jansen didn't think about IPL': Ex-SA batter lauds pacer for his 'battle' with Bumrah; 'sport not about bank balances'

India faced a heavy defeat in the series-deciding Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Friday, as the side conceded a 2-1 loss in the three-Test rubber. On Day 4 of the Newlands Test, Keegan Petersen (82) led South Africa to a comprehensive seven-wicket win, as India's wait for a maiden Test series victory on South African soil continues.

While the series win was significant for the hosts as they came from 0-1 down to register an emphatic comeback, the three Tests also saw drama on the field with players from both sides hitting back at one another throughout the action. Tempers flared particularly during the second Test of the series in Johannesburg, which also saw controversial umpiring decisions.

One of these incidents included leading India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Proteas youngster Marco Jansen, with both having a heated exchange on the field during Day 3 of the Test. The incident took place in the 55th over of India's second innings as Jansen and Bumrah were seen sharing glares following a short-pitched delivery by the Proteas bowler. The action didn't stop there as Jansen went up to the Indian, after which both exchanged words forcing the umpire to intervene and stop the mid-pitch confrontation.

As the series came to an end with South African victory, former Proteas batter Ashwell Prince commended Jansen for not “backing down” against Indian, adding that he “didn't think about the IPL.”

“One more thing I particularly enjoyed during #SAvIND series, the fact that #MarcoJansen didn’t back down once in the battle with Bumrah! He didn’t think about the IPL and how it might affect his relationships with people there. He put his country 1st, the way it should be,” Prince wrote on his official Twitter profile.

Prince further said that sport is “not about bank balances,” seemingly referring to Indian Premier League contracts.

“Well done kid, don’t ever change. You be you and if people can’t respect you for being you, being competitive, putting your country 1st. That’s their problem. Sport is about competing, not giving an inch and upholding the spirit of the game. Not about bank balances. #lesson2youth” said Prince.

