Jason Holder back in West Indies squad to play India in ODI series
Jason Holder is back in the West Indies squad for its three one-day international matches against India.
Holder, who plays for West Indies in all formats, has 146 wickets in 127 ODIs and a batting average of 24.62 runs. The former captain missed the West Indies' most recent ODI series, which Bangladesh swept 3-0.
The series-opening ODI against India is on Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval.
“As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we’re happy to have him back in the team," West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes said Sunday. "He will be refreshed, re-energized and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field.”
Nicholas Pooran leads the 13-player squad, with West Indies set to face another tough series at home.
India beat 2018 World Cup champion England by five wickets on Sunday to clinch their three-game ODI series 2-1.
West Indies and India will also play a five-match Twenty20 series, starting at Tarouba on July 29.
___
Squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.