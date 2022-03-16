Jason Holder hits out at Root's England team after Brathwaite's 'disrespect' remark on draw: 'They went on way too long'

The first Test between West Indies and England ended in a draw in Antigua, with Nkrumah Bonner and Jason Holder leading the Windies resistance on the final day of the Test. Playing 70.1 overs, West Indies reached 147/4 before both sides shook hands (for a draw). Both Bonner and Holder stayed at the crease for over 35 overs as they assured the home side of a draw in Antigua.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, following the end of the Test, Carlos Brathwaite had lashed out at England for being disrespectful in their reluctance to shake hands.

Also read: 'I have nightmares about it now and again': Richards on fastest ball ever faced

"If I were Kraigg Brathwaite (no relation) or any of the other senior players in that dressing room I would have found it a bit disrespectful in the last hour,” he had said.

“Would England have done that if it was an Ashes Test or against India, New Zealand or Pakistan? I think the answer is no, so why have they done it against us? The West Indies are a better team than we give them credit for.”

Holder has now broken silence on the issue, insisting that he agrees with Brathwaite and was surprised when Root and co. didn't shake hands shortly after the commencement of the final hour of day's play.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I definitely know what Carlos said and I would be wrong if I probably didn’t agree with him,” said Holder.

"I thought they went on way too long. I thought from the last hour I told Bonner if we batted for five overs they would probably call it, but I was really surprised they went on that long. Joe was well within his rights to stretch it that long, and in a sense I didn’t mind because it gave the English team more overs in their legs. They had to toil a lot longer,” said the Windies all-rounder further.

The second Test of the series begins later today in Bridgetown.