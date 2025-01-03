Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jasprit Bumrah continues to outshine stalwarts in BGT, levels Bishan Bedi's elusive overseas Test feat

ANI |
Jan 03, 2025 09:13 PM IST

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is on the cusp of making history after he went level with former spinner Bishan Singh Bedi for most wickets in an overseas Test series for India.

Sydney [Australia], : Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is on the cusp of making history after he went level with former spinner Bishan Singh Bedi for most wickets in an overseas Test series for India.

Jasprit Bumrah continues to outshine stalwarts in BGT, levels Bishan Bedi's elusive overseas Test feat
Jasprit Bumrah continues to outshine stalwarts in BGT, levels Bishan Bedi's elusive overseas Test feat

"National Treasure," Bumrah has been on a hot streak of form since landing in Perth for the gruelling Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Even though India's chances to qualify for the World Test Championship final have dimmed significantly, Bumrah has been flawless with the red kookaburra ball.

He has been Australian batters' worst nightmare throughout the five Tests, with his consistency and the everlasting appetite to take wickets.

After forcing Usman Khawaja to give away a thick outside edge to KL Rahul on the final ball of the opening day, Bumrah's wicket tally in the ongoing series jumped to 31 scalps.

With another wicket to his name, Bumrah levelled Bedi's record for most wickets by an Indian during an overseas tour. The legendary spinner ended India's 1977/78 tour of Australia with 31 scalps at an average of 23.87.

Bumrah, on the other hand, has been more clinical in his average. For 31 wickets, Bumrah has averaged 12.64.

With reputed speedsters featuring in the ongoing series, Bumrah has outbowled everyone with his art, which has set him apart from the rest of the others.

He has taken three fifers and has bowled 143.2 overs in the series, the most by an Indian bowler, with Siraj being the second one with 130.1 overs, 16 wickets and an average of 31.56.

Across the series, only Australian stars Cummins and Starc have bowled more.

Bumrah's contributions are just not limited to the ball. In the second spectrum of the game, he scored 42 runs with the bat at an average of 8.40, facing 87 balls and having the best score of 22.

It is more runs than skipper Rohit Sharma, who has made 31 runs in three matches and five innings at an average of 6.20, having faced 110 balls. His best score is 10.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On