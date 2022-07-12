Jasprit Bumrah creates unique record with career-best 6/19 in India vs England 1st ODI

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc on England as he ran through their batting line-up to register career-best bowling figures in ODIs. Bumrah finished with 6/19, bowling England out for 110, their lowest total against India in ODIs. Bumrah sent packing Jason Roy, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow in his first spell, the first three of whom were dismissed for ducks. Bumrah returned for his second spell and wrapped up the inning by cleaning up Brydon Carse and David Willey in successive overs. Also Read: India vs England 1st ODI Live Score

With his outstanding spell at The Oval, Bumrah recorded an impressive feat as he became the first India pacer to pick up six wickets in England. Overall, Bumrah is just the second India bowler to grab six in an innings after Kuldeep Yadav had finished with 6/25 in Nottingham 2018, but no pacer before Bumrah has ever claimed six in an innings. Venkatesh Prasad and Robin Singh had each picked up a five-wicket haul during the 1999 World Cup. While Prasad's 5/27 came against Pakistan, former all-rounder Robin had claimed 5/36 against Sri Lanka. Both matches were won by India.

When it comes to ODIs against England, Bumrah is the fourth bowler after Ashish Nehra, Kuldeep and S Sreesanth to pick six wickets in an innings. Nehra was the first bowler – getting 6/23 in that famous spell during the 2003 World Cup. Three years later, it was Sreesanth, whose 6/55 knocked the stuffing out of England.

In terms of the all-time best bowling figures for India in ODIs, Bumrah has now climbed up to third, behind Stuart Binny and Anil Kumble. Binny's 6/4 against Bangladesh in 2015 still remains the best bowling figures by an Indian, followed by Kumble's heroic 6/12 against West Indies way back in 1993. Also, with his stunning bowling figures, Bumrah has entered the top five list of another impressive list – that is of best bowling figures by bowlers in England. Bumrah is now fourth on the list after Waqar Younis, Winston Davis and Gary Gilmour. Pakistan great Waqar had picked up 7/36 in 2006, while Davis and Gilmour had registered figures of 7/51 and 6/14 back in 1983 and 1975 respectively.

