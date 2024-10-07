Jasprit Bumrah makes surprise appearance during India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match

A surprise visitor was present at India’s all-important Women’s T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan. A hero of the men’s team's T20 World Cup victory in the West Indies this year, Jasprit Bumrah was in the crowd, and was captured by broadcast cameras showing his compatriots support in this match. Jasprit Bumrah in the crowd during India vs Pakistan.(Broadcast screengrab)

Bumrah, who was part of India’s successful Test series victory against Bangladesh as he took 11 wickets across the two matches, was rested from the ongoing T20 series against the Tigers. Bumrah took advantage of the break from cricket to travel to Dubai for this high-profile match.

Midway through India’s chase, cameras captured Bumrah giving an interview in the crowd, speaking to the broadcasters.

The pace bowler was the hero of the 2024 World Cup winning campaign for the Indian men’s team, where he took 15 wickets in 8 matches to guide India towards the trophy. His performance in the final in particular was one to live long in the memory, as his excellent bowling helped India pull off an unlikely win after South Africa looked poised to win.

India complete slow but steady chase vs Pakistan

In the women’s match against Pakistan, India were in a desperate need for a win after an opening match loss to New Zealand put them in dire straits.

A strong bowling innings limited rivals Pakistan to 105-8, with Arundhati Reddy and Shreyanka Patil shining with ball.

India might have looked to scoring runs quickly to improve the NRR, but on a difficult batting wicket, the batters played it safe to guarantee the win, taking the match deep, with Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur anchoring the chase with no jeopardy involved in the second innings..

India only scored five boundaries in their chase, choosing to take the slow but safe route and completing the victory with seven deliveries to spell.

India now sit fourth in the table behind Pakistan on NRR, while Australia and New Zealand’s battle could help decide the fate of the group as it progresses. India will know that another loss could be tournament-ending, and will be back in action against Sri Lanka, who defeated them in the Asia Cup final earlier this year. They will round out the group stages with a clash of titans against the powerful Aussies.