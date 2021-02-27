Jasprit Bumrah released from India squad on personal request ahead of 4th Test against England, no replacement named

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was released from the Test squad ahead of the fourth and final Test against England which begins in the Narendra Modi Stadium on Ahmedabad on March 4.

Bumrah requested the BCCI to be released on personal grounds and the board obliged.

"Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test," said BCCI in a release.

The BCCI further added that there will be no replacement for Bumrah in the India Test squad for the series decider in Motera.

"There will be no addition to India’s squad for the final Test," the release added.

Bumrah who was required in England's second innings as Virat Kohli operated with spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, bowled only 6 overs in the first innings of the pink-ball Test on his home ground without picking up a wicket.

The pacer was rested for the second Test after he picked up 3 for 84 and 1 for 26 in the first Test in Chennai.

While it is too early to put a finger on selection for the fourth Test match, it is likely that Bumrah will be replaced either with Mohammed Siraj or Umesh Yadav in the India XI.

India have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series by beating England by 10 wickets in the third Test match in Ahmedabad that ended inside two days.

India’s squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav