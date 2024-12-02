Menu Explore
‘Bumrah told me to…’: Mohammed Siraj on how advice from senior pro ended his ‘desperation’ to get wickets

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 02, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Mohammed Siraj has opened up on how advice from Jasprit Bumrah ended his desperation to take wickets.

Mohammed Siraj found his mojo back as he returned with five wickets in the Perth Test against Australia, helping India register a comfortable win. Siraj formed a formidable partnership with Jasprit Bumrah and the duo hunted in packs. The 30-year-old entered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy under some pressure as the wickets dried up in the home season. However, the pacer has now rediscovered the joy of bowling.

India's skipper Jasprit Bumrah (L) talks with paceman Mohammed Siraj. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)(AFP)
India's skipper Jasprit Bumrah (L) talks with paceman Mohammed Siraj. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)(AFP)

The pacer revealed how a chat with Jasprit Bumrah and former Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun helped him get back on track.

"I am happy with the way I bowled here and at Perth. Over the last few months, I felt I wasn’t getting enough wickets and in that desperation, a bit of my line and length was affected," Siraj told Sportstar.

"I thought deeply about this and I understood that when I enjoy my bowling, then the wickets usually follow. I am in that stage again now," he added.

Bumrah told me to focus on being consistent

Mohammed Siraj revealed how the leader of the pack, Jasprit Bumrah told him to focus on being consistent rather than chasing wickets.

“Jassy-bhai (Bumrah) told me to focus on being consistent instead of worrying about wickets. I also had a chat with B. Arun (India’s former bowling coach) and he too said the same thing, to focus on my skills instead of worrying about wickets,” Siraj said.

Speaking further about how it feels to succeed in Australia, the pacer said, "Because the bounce is so good, at times you may feel like striking the helmet of a batter. The point is not to be excited and just bowl to your plans."

"As for the pink ball, you feel a bit synthetic while holding it but other than that there is not much of a difference. They say it moves around under lights but we bowled first here, maybe we will get that feel at Adelaide during the second Test," he added.

In the pink-ball practice game against Australia Prime Minister's XI, Siraj bowled seven overs, conceding 18 runs. He also dismissed Matt Renshaw.

India won the practice game at Manuka Oval in Canberra by six wickets. The visitors will now square off against Australia in the second Test in Adelaide, beginning December 6, 2024.

Follow Us On