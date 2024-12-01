Siraj yells 'garden mein ghoom raha hai kya' after Matt Renshaw stops him in his delivery stride during warm-up tie

Mohammed Siraj made an early impression in India’s much-anticipated warm-up match against the Australian Prime Minister's XI on Sunday. The first day of the match had been washed out, but with the skies clearing and the conditions improving, the game finally got underway in Canberra. Matt Renshaw stops Mohammed Siraj during the latter's delivery stride(X)

Siraj, who has been in fine form for India recently, opened the bowling for the visitors ahead of Jasprit Bumrah, setting the tone with a sharp, probing spell. His precision and intensity were evident right from the start as he challenged the Australian openers with his aggressive pace. However, it wasn’t just his bowling that caught attention on the day. Siraj’s frustration over a sight-screen mishap led to a rather hilarious exchange with a security official.

In the early stages of his spell, after conceding just a single off his first ball, Siraj bowled three consecutive dot balls, keeping Matt Renshaw under immense pressure. But just as Siraj was gearing up to bowl his fifth delivery, Renshaw pulled out of his stance, disrupting the rhythm of the over.

India vs Prime Minister's XI

The reason behind the delay was a security personnel who had wandered into the line of sight, blocking the sight screen. Siraj, visibly annoyed by the disruption, shot back with a remark in Hindi:

"Ae bhai, garden me ghum raha hai kya?" (Hey brother, are you wandering in a garden?)

Watch:

The remark, a reference to the famous line used by Indian captain Rohit Sharma in a past interaction with his juniors, quickly caught attention.

Despite the minor disruption, Siraj quickly turned his focus back to the task at hand, and his efforts bore fruit soon after. He claimed the crucial wicket of Matt Renshaw, dismissing him for just five runs, and gave India a perfect start.

Siraj’s opening spell, full of fire and discipline, proved to be a great start for India, who are looking to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the upcoming pink-ball Test against Australia. The warm-up match will be played in a 50 overs/side format, with Rohit Sharma opting to field after winning the toss.