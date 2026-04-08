Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh: The hidden story behind IPL 2026's biggest wicketless names so far

A wicketless start from a big-name bowler always looks dramatic in the IPL. The league moves too fast, the noise gets too loud, and reputations are judged over two overs and one bad night. But through Match 13 of IPL 2026, the more interesting truth is this: the tournament’s cluster of wicketless stars is not one crisis. It is several different stories hiding under the same zero. Noor Ahmad for Chennai Super Kings and Jasprit Bumrah for Mumbai Indians. (AP/PTI)

That list is strong enough to make anyone pause - Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Varun Chakaravarthy and Anrich Nortje are all still waiting for their first wicket. On the surface, that feels like one giant upset. In reality, the numbers show a much sharper split. Some have bowled well and simply not got a reward. Some have been expensive in the very phases that define their value. And for a few teams already wobbling early, that difference is becoming important.

The wider context only makes the trend louder. Mumbai Indians are 1-2, with a bowling economy of 10.84. Chennai Super Kings are 0-3, but their position feels even shakier because their bowling economy has ballooned to 11.57. So when Bumrah, Boult, Khaleel and Noor are all still wicketless, this is not just an individual stat oddity. It is beginning to shape early team narratives as well.

Bumrah’s zero is the least worrying zero of the lot Jasprit Bumrah is the obvious headline because a wicketless Bumrah feels almost unnatural. He has 0 wickets in 3 innings and 11 overs, has conceded 88 runs, and is running at an economy of 8.00. For most bowlers, 8.00 is not alarming in this phase of an IPL season. For Bumrah, it's odd only because expectations are absurdly high.

But look one layer deeper, and the panic quickly softens. Bumrah’s dot-ball percentage is 33.3, and his boundary percentage is only 16.7. Those are not the signs of a bowler losing shape. Those are the numbers of someone still controlling large portions of his spells. The phase split strengthens that reading: 8.50 economy in the powerplay, 6.00 in the middle overs, and 9.50 at the death. The middle-overs number is especially strong. Even the death economy, while not vintage Bumrah, is far from disastrous in a season where scoring rates have stayed aggressive.

So Bumrah’s wicketless run is dramatic only if you stop at wickets. The fuller picture suggests he is much closer to being unrewarded than to being ineffective. He is not bowling like someone who has lost his edge. He is bowling like someone who has not yet had the scorecard bend in his favour. For Mumbai, that distinction matters because they do not have a Bumrah problem as much as they have a collective bowling problem.

Boult’s concern is more serious because it strikes at his core role Trent Boult is a more worrying case, even though the sample is smaller. He has 0 wickets in 2 innings and 5 overs, has conceded 60 runs, and is going at 12.00 an over. That is already a poor return. But the bigger issue is not just that he is wicketless. It is that he has not imposed himself in the phase that gives him his value.

Boult is picked to change the first six overs of an innings. His job is not just to be tidy. It is to land damage early, break opening pairs, and force a chase or a platform off balance before it settles. When a bowler built on that role is wicketless and carrying a double-digit economy, the concern is not cosmetic. It goes to the centre of what he is supposed to provide.

That is why Boult’s start feels significantly more troubling than Bumrah’s. Bumrah’s control is intact even without wickets. Boult’s role has not yet shown up in either form - not through wickets, and not through early-phase domination. For Mumbai, that is a bigger tactical problem than one empty wickets column.

Khaleel looks wicketless on paper, but not in performance Khaleel Ahmed is one of the easiest names on this list to misread. He has 0 wickets in 3 innings and 10 overs, but has conceded only 82 runs, which gives him an economy of 8.20. More revealingly, his dot-ball percentage is 43.3. That is one of the strongest control numbers among all the wicketless bowlers in this group.

His phase breakdown adds even more weight to that view. In the powerplay, Khaleel has gone at 7.38, which is a strong return in a tournament where openers are attacking from ball one. The death sample is messy, but the broader picture remains favourable. He has not looked like a bowler without answers. He has looked like a bowler who has asked enough questions without yet getting the breakthrough.

That makes Khaleel one of the few names here whose zero should not trigger much alarm. In fact, among the wicketless bowlers, he has probably been one of the better performers. The wickets are missing, yes, but the pressure indicators are not. For Chennai, the bigger problem is not Khaleel staying wicketless. It is that not enough of the attack around him is compensating.

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Noor Ahmad’s numbers make this more than a slow start Noor Ahmad’s name stands out because this is not just a wicketless start. It is a wicketless start, with weak control. He has 0 wickets in 3 innings and 10 overs, but has already conceded 111 runs at 11.10 an over. His dot-ball percentage is just 21.7, and he has already been hit for 10 sixes.

For a spinner expected to be a middle-overs controller, those are rough numbers. A wrist-spinner can survive a brief wicket drought if he is still dragging batters into risk. But if the wickets are not coming and the scoring is flowing freely, the damage becomes double. Noor’s issue so far is exactly that: there has been too little squeeze and too much release.

And because Chennai’s bowling numbers are already poor overall, Noor’s form hits harder than it would in a more stable attack. This is not a side carrying one underperforming bowler while the rest are functioning. This is a side already leaking heavily, with a key middle-overs spinner not offering the control or strike-power expected from him. That turns Noor’s zero into one of the more consequential ones on the list.