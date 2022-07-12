Watch: Four ducks, five wickets for 26 runs – Jasprit Bumrah wreaks havoc in 1st India vs England ODI

England got off to a worst possible start in the first ODI against India at The Oval in London on Tuesday. Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier seamer, got into the action in his very first over, dismissing Jason Roy and Joe Root in the span of two balls. While Roy dragged the ball back on to the stumps, Root failed to deal with the extra bounce Bumrah generated and was caught behind. Both the batters were dismissed for duck. (FOLLOW: IND vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE score updates)

Mohammed Shami then joined the proceedings in the third over, which was his second, as he removed Ben Stokes, who too was packed without adding a single run on the scoreboard.

The carnage by the Indian pacers continued as Bumrah went to inflict another blow and removed Jonny Bairstow on 7. He then picked his fourth wicket of the match and dismissed Liam Livingstone on a eight-ball duck to reduce England to 26/5 in 7.5 overs.

BOOM BOOM!

4th for bumrah he is on fire today🔥

Livingston gone#bumrah #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/qT5dCBVAaH — MANISH TEJWANI ❤️ (@67VIRATLOVER18) July 12, 2022

Moeen Ali tried to show some resistance but was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna, who plucked an exceptional low catch on his followthrough. He was dismissed on 14(18). England's new white-ball captain Jos Buttler was the seventh batter to be dismissed. He failed to control his pull shot against Mohammed Shami, which was caught in the deep by Suryakumar Yadav.

Earlier in the day Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited England to bat first. Virat Kohli was not fielded in the playing XI due to a mild groin strain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON