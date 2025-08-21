Jasprit Bumrah's critics told to ‘open mouth carefully’ amid workload debate: ‘There are no stains on him’

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has lashed out at the critics of Jasprit Bumrah and warned them to be careful before saying anything bad about him. Bumrah has been constantly facing the heat since the England tour, where he missed a couple of Tests as part of his workload management. He has drawn criticism from some former cricketers for being selective about the matches he plays. Adding to that, a parallel narrative emerged during the England tour, suggesting India tend to falter in games featuring him, after the team lost both matches in which he featured. India’s Jasprit Bumrah hasn’t featured in a T20I since the T20 World Cup final.(HT_PRINT)

Kaif emphasised Bumrah's ability to change the match on his own and pointed out how many matches he has won for India in the past.

“Open your mouth carefully because you mentioned that whatever matches we played in England, we lost when he (Jasprit Bumrah) played. You better look at how many matches he has played and India won them, go and find out that as well, regardless of the format. When he plays, how many times does he give match-winning performances? Go and find that stat as well. Bumrah is a promising diamond of India. You don’t report him. There are no stains on him," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

The premier pacer has been recalled into the T20I squad for the Asia Cup, where he will lead the bowling attack in the UAE.

‘No problem in bowling 28 overs’

Kaif backed Bumrah’s role in white-ball cricket, stressing that workload management should not be an issue in the Asia Cup. He argued that the 31-year-old can easily handle 28 overs across the tournament and insisted his match-winning ability makes him indispensable for India in the shortest format.

“I already said that Bumrah might not be seen playing long in Tests, but in white-ball cricket, if India comes in the [Asia Cup] final, then he might play seven games. He will bowl 28 overs, and I am speaking about a two or three-week-long tournament. There is no problem in bowling 28 overs; he will get time to recover. You can rest him in one odd match against Oman or weaker teams. After workload management and a break, he will be used. I think he won’t face any issues in bowling four overs. You need Bumrah in T20 because he can change the course of the game with his bowling,” he added.