Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma removed from ICC ODI rankings altogether, not even in top-100: A sign of things to come?

In a surprising development that has left cricket fans across the globe baffled, Indian cricket stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been removed from the latest ICC ODI batting rankings released on Wednesday. Just a week ago, Rohit was ranked No.2 and Kohli No.4 in the world. As of the August 20 update, neither player features even in the top 100, sparking widespread speculation and confusion across social media.

The sudden disappearance of the two legendary batters from the rankings comes despite the fact that both remain active in the ODI format. The move appears to be an error or technical glitch in the ICC's ranking system, as no formal retirement or inactivity clause applies to either player.

Both Rohit and Kohli last played ODIs in February 2025 during the ICC Champions Trophy in the UAE, where they played pivotal roles in India’s title-winning campaign. Rohit scored a match-winning knock in the final, helping India lift their first ODI ICC trophy in a decade. Kohli too was in sublime form during the group stages, anchoring the Indian innings in challenging conditions, particularly at the spin-friendly Dubai International Stadium.

Until last week’s update, Rohit was second only to Shubman Gill in the ICC ODI batting charts, while Kohli occupied the fourth spot with 736 rating points. With Wednesday’s rankings, Babar Azam has now moved up to No.2 behind Gill, who remains the top-ranked batter with 756 points.

The abrupt removal of the two icons has led to a wave of fan reactions online, with #RohitSharma and #ViratKohli trending on X (formerly Twitter) as users speculated whether this was an oversight, a technical glitch, or a miscommunication from the ICC.

The ICC has not yet released a formal statement on the matter, further fuelling the chatter. Given their active status and recent performances, the rankings are expected to be corrected in the next update.

For now, however, the absence of India's most prolific ODI duo from the global charts remains a mystery.