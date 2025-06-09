Jasprit Bumrah's role in Cameron Green's recovery from career-threatening injury: 'He was in the middle of a Test match'

Cameron Green is back. After having undergone back surgery last year, Green is now fully fit and fine and raring to go in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. The Australia all-rounder lends a great deal of balance to the side, and his inclusion will give the defending champions a major shot in the arm. Jasprit Bumrah reached out to Australia all-rounder Cameron Green last year(AFP)

Ahead of the WTC final at the Lord's Cricket Ground, Green revealed how he received a message from India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, just the night before he was supposed to go for the back surgery.

Bumrah reached out to Green midway through India's three-match Test series against New Zealand. It must be mentioned that the India speedster underwent the same procedure 18 months earlier. The Australia all-rounder stated how a message from Bumrah acted as the ultimate reassurance.

The India pacer has had his fair share of back injuries. Earlier this year, he had suffered a back spasm during the Sydney Test against Australia, which kept him out of competitive cricket for close to three months. Due to this injury, Bumrah also missed the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

Green played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 season. However, he was unable to share the dressing room with Jasprit Bumrah as the pacer was injured and missed the entire season.

“That is really special. And makes you feel a lot better about it. I didn't play with him in Mumbai, but that was the connection through there. Spent a bit of time with him there,” Green told Cricbuzz.

"To get someone like him to reach out and then to watch him during the summer, to see how good he is obviously post-surgery, filled me with a lot of confidence," added the 26-year-old.

Speaking about Green, the all-rounder was traded ahead of the IPL 2024 season, and he then represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, he missed the latest edition of the tournament after undergoing surgery.

Australia look to defend WTC title

Australia had won the second edition of the WTC after beating India in the final at the Oval, London. Pat Cummins will now look to defend their crown when they take the field against South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

The match will be played from June 11-15 with June 16 acting as a reserve day. This is the first time that South Africa have qualified for the WTC final.

Cameron Green has been out of action for more than six months. He had also missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, which Australia won 3-1.

"The times when you see the guys celebrating in the dressing room or just having a really good day, knowing the type of feeling you'll have is what makes you want to be there. But at the same time, there were moments when I definitely went 'Jasprit looks pretty good'," said Green.

India might have lost the series but Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the standout performer, claiming 32 wickets in the five-match series.