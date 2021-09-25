Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Jayawardene named consultant for Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup
cricket

Jayawardene named consultant for Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup

Jayawardene, Sri Lanka's second-highest scorer in test cricket after Kumar Sangakkara, will join the team in the United Arab Emirates after the Indian Premier League, where he is the head coach of Mumbai Indians.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:25 PM IST
File image of Mahela Jayawardene.(File)

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed the national team's consultant for the first round of next month's Twenty20 World Cup, the country's cricket board said.

Jayawardene, Sri Lanka's second-highest scorer in test cricket after Kumar Sangakkara, will join the team in the United Arab Emirates after the Indian Premier League, where he is the head coach of Mumbai Indians.

The T20 World Cup will be played in the UAE and Oman from Oct. 17. Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are in Group A and begin their World Cup campaign https://www.reuters.com/article/cricket-t20worldcup-lka-squad-idUKL1N2QE02B against Namibia in Abu Dhabi. Ireland and the Netherlands are the other teams in the group.

Jayawardene, 44, will also be a consultant and mentor to Sri Lanka's Under-19 team for five months as they prepare for next year's World Cup.

"We are very happy to welcome Mahela into his new roles, as his presence with the Sri Lanka Team and the U-19 team is going to help the players immensely," said Ashley De Silva, chief executive of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Sri Lanka won the T20 World Cup in 2014 after beating India in the final but failed to make it beyond the group stage at the last edition in 2016.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai indians coach mahela jayawardene
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2021: KKR's Varun Chakravarthy pose biggest threat for CSK

SRH Predicted XI vs PBKS: Desperate Sunrisers set to make a crucial change

‘CSK bowlers pride themselves on bowling well at backend’: Dwayne Bravo
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP