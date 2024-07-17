Jaydev Unadkat puts X user in place after being blatantly misquoted on 'car, flat in UK' remark: 'Try reading...'

Team India's fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat found himself in the spotlight for reasons off the cricket field, prompting him to issue a clarification on social media. The incident unfolded after an 'X' user misquoted Unadkat's remarks about his lifestyle and privileges during his stint in the UK for the County Championship. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jaydev Unadkat during IPL 2024(AFP)

In an interview, Unadkat mentioned that he had to cook his own meals and do his laundry, which sparked a reaction from the 'X' user.

Unadkat's complete statement highlighted that while players did receive a house and a car, they were responsible for managing all other tasks on their own. He emphasized that his primary focus during away tours remained cricket, despite the additional responsibilities of daily chores.

“It's a different experience altogether and I enjoyed every bit of it. I like to cook and enjoy the process. While I can't make the regular roti-sabji, I love to experiment in the kitchen and make some interesting dishes,” Unadkat shared, expressing his enthusiasm for the experience.

The issue escalated when the 'X' user's selective quoting of Unadkat's interview led to misinterpretations, portraying him in a light that suggested he was complaining about minor inconveniences despite his privileges. The narrative that followed saw Unadkat being trolled on social media, with many users taking the partial quote at face value and criticizing him for allegedly downplaying the luxuries afforded to him.

This misrepresentation drew significant online backlash, compelling Unadkat to address the situation directly.

Unadkat's reaction

The India pacer's response was clear and assertive. He called out the 'X' user for misquoting him and clarified that his mention of receiving a house and a car was only part of the broader context. He reiterated that, aside from these provisions, players were expected to handle all their chores independently, which he approached positively.

Tagging the user, Unadkat wrote, "Hey @Sports_Himanshu, while you may already know but chose to ignore, there is a difference between..

“..you are ONLY given a car & a flat” (your statement)

And

“while playing in the UK, while you are given a flat & a car..” (my statement)

"And to the people who are educating me over your tweet or your try to get max ‘reach’, try reading the actual article for once, to get a perspective. That will definitely help you understand the facts, if at all that’s on your priority list.

“And by the way, I cook & do laundry at my home here too. And cricket is always a priority, no matter where I play. Cheers.”

The user misquoted him, writing, "Jaydev Unadkat said “While playing county cricket in UK, you have to take care of everything on your own. From living on my own to making my breakfast and doing my laundry, staying there taught me to be self-dependent. It’s a different experience altogether. You are only given a flat to stay in and a car to drive around.”

Next month, Unadkat is set to return to Sussex County, having previously played a few matches for the club last year.