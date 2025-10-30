Jemimah Rodrigues can't stop crying, Harmanpreet Kaur breaks down after India conquer Australia to enter World Cup final

Jemimah Rodrigues could not stop crying, captain Harmanpreet Kaur was in tears, it was an emotional overflow as India pulled off the highest-ever run chase in cricket World Cup history to march into the Women's World Cup final. The hosts knocked out seven-time champion Australia by chasing down 339 runs with five wickets in hand at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. As soon as Amanjot Kaur hit the winning runs in the third ball of the 49th over, Jemimah ran towards her and pounced on her. The entire Indian dugout charged into the ground. It was Smriti Mandhana who eventually won the race, reaching her best mate, Jemimah. Jemimah Rodrigues can't stop crying, Harmanpreet Kaur breaks down

After scoring an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, she somehow had the energy and the strength to sneak out and thank the crowd and the almighty, even as tears rolled down her face. Harmanpreet made a few futile attempts to control her tears but they would not obey her commands. She hugged the support staff members and wept like a baby. It was that kind of a night.

Jemimah Rodrigues delivered the innings of her career when India needed it the most, producing a majestic unbeaten 127 to lead the hosts to a stunning five-wicket victory over Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

India’s triumph — achieved with nine balls to spare — marked the highest successful run chase in Women’s ODI history. The hosts finished on 341/5 in pursuit of Australia’s 338, ending the seven-time champions’ 15-match unbeaten streak in the tournament that stretched back to 2017, when India had last beaten them at the same stage.

Rodrigues’ knock, her first in a World Cup and third in ODIs, was an exhibition of calm temperament, precise shot selection, and unflinching belief. She anchored the chase after India had slipped to 59/2 within the first 10 overs, stitching together a monumental 167-run partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who struck a fluent 89 off 88 balls.

The early part of India’s innings was turbulent. Shafali Verma, returning to the ODI side after nearly a year, fell for eight, and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s dismissal for 24 — confirmed by DRS after a faint spike on UltraEdge — silenced the capacity crowd. With both openers gone early, the situation was ripe for another heartbreak in a knockout game.

But Rodrigues and Harmanpreet rewrote that familiar script. Mixing caution with aggression, the duo rebuilt patiently before shifting gears. Harmanpreet’s crisp drives and powerful lofted shots over the covers set the tone, while Rodrigues rotated the strike smartly and punished anything overpitched.

A defining moment arrived in the 33rd over when Rodrigues, then on 82, was handed a reprieve by Australian skipper Alyssa Healy, who spilled a straightforward catch off Alana King. Rodrigues made full use of the lifeline, moving past her century and guiding India within touching distance of history. She received another slice of fortune when Tahlia McGrath put down a chance at 106.

Despite losing Harmanpreet, Deepti Sharma (24), and Richa Ghosh (26) in the latter stages, Rodrigues held firm, her focus unwavering even as fatigue began to set in. Between overs, she crouched down to gather energy, drawing strength from the deafening chants that echoed through the stadium.

When Amanjot Kaur threaded the winning boundary through the off side, the DY Patil crowd erupted. The Indian dugout burst into tears and embraces, and Rodrigues, visibly emotional, raised her arms in triumph — a symbol of redemption after years of near misses in knockout games.

Earlier, Australia had posted a formidable 338 after being sent in to bat, powered by a dazzling century from 22-year-old Phoebe Litchfield (119 off 93 balls). Her 155-run second-wicket partnership with veteran Ellyse Perry (77) laid the foundation, while Ashleigh Gardner’s 63 added finishing touches before India’s spinners pulled things back.

Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/60) were India’s best bowlers, with late breakthroughs preventing Australia from crossing the 340 mark.

But the day belonged to Jemimah Rodrigues — calm, composed, and courageous — who turned a steep mountain into a moment of magic. With this victory, India advanced to their third Women’s ODI World Cup final, where they will face South Africa on Sunday in what promises to crown a new champion.