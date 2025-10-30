Jemimah Rodrigues conjures magic chase, India break all-time record to beat Australia and enter Women's World Cup final

If Harmanpreet Kaur did it in 2017, it was hometown girl Jemimah Rodrigues in 2025. Eight years apart, an Indian women's team batter batted out of her skin against Australia to take the team to the World Cup final. After all, it needs something special to beat the best team in the world. It needs something special to pull off the biggest run chase in the history of ODI World Cup knockouts (men and women included); doesn’t it? India's Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after winning the match(REUTERS)

The Indian women's team held its nerve, stared back at the ghost of choking and pulled off a historical 339-run chase in front of a packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to storm into the final of the Women's World Cup 2025.

This was the first time a 300-plus total was gunned down in an ODI World Cup knockout - Men’s or Women’s. The previous highest had come in the 2015 Men’s World Cup semifinal, when New Zealand chased 298 to beat South Africa in Auckland.

At the centre of it all was Jemimah, who was not even a guaranteed starter in India's XI at the beginning of the tournament. Who writes the scripts? Jemimah played the knock of her life, albeit with a stroke of luck, to stay unbeaten on 127 and take India to victory with five wickets and nine balls left. If you thought South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt's 169-run marathon was unbeatable, untouchable, Jemimah threw it a tough challenge a night later.

She was well supported by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored a sublime 89 off 88 balls and some quickfire knocks from Smriti Mandhana (24 off 24), Deepti Sharma (24 off 17) in the middle and Richa Ghosh (26 off 16) towards the end.

Rodrigues, who walked in with India under pressure at 59-2 after the dismissals of openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, played with poise, flair, and maturity well beyond her years. She found a perfect partner in captain Harmanpreet Kaur, as the pair added a match-defining 167 runs for the third wicket.

Their partnership steadied India’s innings after Mandhana’s controversial dismissal for 24, which came following a last-second DRS review by Alyssa Healy that showed a faint edge on UltraEdge. Despite the setback, Rodrigues and Kaur counterattacked with precision, punishing anything loose and rotating the strike smartly to keep the scoreboard moving.

A crucial turning point came when Rodrigues, on 82, was dropped by Healy off Alana King — a reprieve that proved costly for Australia. Harmanpreet fell for 89 to Annabel Sutherland with India still needing 113, but Rodrigues held her nerve. Even as wickets of Deepti Sharma (24) and Richa Ghosh (26) fell, she stayed calm, guiding the chase expertly.

Rodrigues brought up her century to a roaring reception from the home fans, striking boundaries with elegance and composure. She was given another life on 106 when Tahlia McGrath spilled a straightforward chance, and she made the Australians pay dearly.

As Amanjot Kaur drove the winning boundary through covers, the Indian dugout erupted — players leaping from their seats, tears of joy flowing freely as Rodrigues raised her arms in triumph.

With the win, India ended Australia’s 15-match unbeaten streak in the ODI World Cup since 2017 — when they were also beaten by India in the semi-final — and booked their spot in Sunday’s final against South Africa at the same venue, ensuring the tournament will crown a new champion.

Phoebe Litchfield hits fastest century in Women's World Cup knockouts

Earlier, Opener Phoebe Litchfield produced a stunning display of strokeplay, smashing a 93-ball 119 to guide Australia to an imposing total of 338. After captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and chose to bat under overcast skies, the seven-time champions made the most of the conditions, thanks to Litchfield’s fluent hundred and a solid 155-run stand for the second wicket with Ellyse Perry.

Healy, returning to the side after missing the last two league matches, was bowled by Kranti Gaud for 5 soon after a brief rain delay. But Litchfield and Perry steadied the innings before shifting gears. Perry, who survived an early lbw scare after successfully overturning the umpire’s decision, played the perfect foil to Litchfield with her 77 off 83 balls.

The 22-year-old Litchfield, one of the brightest young stars in women’s cricket, brought up her maiden World Cup hundred and third in ODIs with a boundary off spinner Shree Charani. Her innings was studded with 17 fours and three sixes, showcasing her elegant timing and attacking flair. She went on to launch two sixes off Deepti before being bowled by Amanjot Kaur while attempting a lap sweep.

After Perry and Beth Mooney (24) fell in quick succession — with Charani striking twice to spark a brief Indian comeback — Ashleigh Gardner ensured Australia maintained their momentum in the death overs. Gardner smashed a blistering 63 from 41 balls, peppered with four fours and as many sixes, as Australia crossed the 330-mark despite losing their last three wickets in the final over.

India’s bowlers found occasional success through their spinners. Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma claimed two wickets apiece, while Radha Yadav bowled Perry to send the packed home crowd into loud celebration.