Laura Wolvaardt scripts history for South Africa with 169, entire England team runs to congratulate her

Laura Wolvaardt scripted history on Wednesday during the Women's World Cup semi-final against England Women in Guwahati. The Proteas skipper stamped his authority over the English bowlers with her 169-run knock, which helped South Africa post a mammoth 319/7 in 50 overs. South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt (R) is congratulated by England's Sophie Ecclestone for scoring 169 runs.(AFP)

She produced a breathtaking knock of 169 runs from just 149 deliveries, peppered with 20 boundaries and 4 towering sixes. Her commanding innings not only showcased her superior stroke play but also underlined her temperament on the grand stage of the all-important semifinal. Following her breathtaking innings, the England players rushed to embrace her, acknowledging the historic feat she had achieved for the Proteas.

Her stunning 169 in the 2025 now stands as the highest individual score by a South African in World Cup history, surpassing the iconic centuries of Marizanne Kapp, Linda Olivier, and Tazmin Brits from previous tournaments.

Highest scores for South Africa in World Cups

169 - Laura Wolvaardt vs ENG-W, 2025 SF

102* - Marizanne Kapp vs PAK-W, 2013

101* - Linda Olivier vs IRE-W, 2000

101 - Tazmin Brits vs NZ-W, 2025

Meanwhile, she missed out on Harmanpreet's record of most runs in a knockout WC clash.

Highest individual scores in World Cup knockouts

171* - Harmanpreet Kaur vs AUS-W, 2017 SF

170 - Alyssa Healy vs ENG-W, 2022 Final

169 - Laura Wolvaardt vs ENG-W, 2025 SF*

148* - Nat Sciver-Brunt vs AUS-W, 2022 Final

Wolvaardt etched her name in history as the first-ever captain to score a century in a women’s ODI World Cup knockout match.

She also achieved another historic milestone, becoming the first South African woman to cross 5000 runs in ODIs — reaching the mark as the second-fastest ever, behind India’s Smriti Mandhana.

Her four sixes in the semifinal are the second-most ever hit in a Women’s WC knockout clash, trailing only Harmanpreet Kaur’s iconic seven maximums against Australia in the 2017 semifinal.

Meanwhile, a 72-run stand between Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp (42 off 33) followed before Ecclestone broke a threatening partnership once again. At 202 for six, South Africa seemed to be heading for a below-par total, but Wolvaardt took her sublime game to the next level to fire her team past the 300-run mark.

In the early part of her knock, she dominated with elegant off-side drives, later shifting gears to punish both pacers and spinners through the midwicket region. Her commanding innings featured 17 boundaries and three towering sixes, helping South Africa wrest back control.

Wolvaardt, who has 184 as her highest ODI score, took left-arm spinner Linsey Smith to the cleaners in the 47th over yielding 20 runs. Batting with a widish stance, Wolvaardt was quick to dispatch balls on the leg-side.

She was dismissed on the last ball of the 48th over by Lauren Bell went for a big shot but was caught by Alice Capsey.