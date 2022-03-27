Jhulan Goswami's reaction to Deepti Sharma's no-ball goes viral, fans say ‘she represents all Indians in this picture’

India's campaign at the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup came to an end on Sunday after a spirited fight against South Africa. The match at Hagley Oval went right down the wire before Mignon du Preez smashed a boundary of the final ball to eke out a thrilling three-wicket win for her side.

India, who opted to bat first in the contest, piled a challenging 274/7 in their 50 overs. In response, South Africa started on a shaky note but soon recovered, courtesy to a brilliant 125-run stand for the second wicket. However, after that gigantic stand India kept breaking wickets at regular intervals, keeping themselves in the contest until the final over, when the equation stood at 7 required off 6 balls.

Deepti Sharma was then handed the responsibility to finish the job and she did put up an inspiring show. Just when many felt India have taken control, came the late twist.

As the equation was reduced to 3 off 1 after a settled Du Preez was caught by Harmanpreet Kaur at long-on, umpires signaled a no-ball, which changed the complexion of the contest.

The no-ball signal stunned every Indian fielder on the field as well as the spectators. Frustration was also evident among the Indian players watching patiently from the sidelines and one reaction that caught the most eyes was Jhulan Goswami's, who didn't play the match due to a side strain.

When the camera was panned on her Goswami looked as stunned as the rest. The fans too could relate to her, who seemed equally disheartened as the 39-year-old. Many took to Twitter to share their reactions, and here are few:

India finished fifth on the points table and are out of the competition. Australia, South Africa, England, and West Indies are the four semi-finalists.

