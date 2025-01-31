Joburg Super Kings beat Paarl Royals by 7 wickets; Karthik''s maiden SA20 fifty goes in vain

Menu Explore
PTI |
Jan 31, 2025 09:56 AM IST

Johannesburg, Joburg Super Kings kept themselves in the race for a SA20 playoff spot with a seven-wicket win over table-toppers Paarl Royals here.

The Super Kings remained in fourth place, but are now level on 19 points with the third-placed Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

The defending champions are ahead of the Super Kings, having earned more bonus points.

Captain Faf du Plessis led the charge with a stroke-filled 87 off 55 balls as the Super Kings cruised past the Royals’ 150/9 in 17.5 overs. They made 151 for three.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik made a fifty for the Royals but could not end up on the right side of the result.

The major difference between the two sides was the Super Kings’ start with du Plessis and Devon Conway compiling a solid 54-run stand for the first wicket to set up the run chase.

In contrast, the Royals lost Sam Hain, who came into the side for the rested Joe Root, off the second ball of their innings.

Hain was the first of Donovan Ferreira’s three scalps on the night with the Super Kings’ off-spinner finishing with the figures of 3/23.

He was ably supported by Lutho Sipamla , who now has 11 wickets in the competition.

There were starts for Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rubin Hermann , but Kartik was left to fight a lone battle for the Royals with his maiden SA20 half-century.

The Royals have already booked their place in Qualifier 1 against MI Cape Town at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

The winner progresses into the final at the Wanderers on February 8.

The Sunrisers, Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals are still battling for the two remaining playoffs berths.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

