Joe Root breaks Graham Gooch's 31-year-old World Cup record with dazzling knock against Bangladesh

Joe Root on Tuesday created history by becoming England's all-time leading run-scorer in ICC ODI World Cups. The former England captain went past Graham Gooch's tally during the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match No.7 in Dharamsala. Root smashed 82 off 68 balls to back up his 77-run knock in England's World Cup 2023 opener against New Zealand to take his World Cup tally to 917 runs in just 19 matches. He is the first England batter to cross the 900-run mark in ODI World Cups. Gooch, the previous record holder, had 897 runs in 21 matches played between 1979 and 1992. Gooch had an average of 44.85 compared to Root's 57.

England's Joe Root plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The third in the list for England is Ian Bell with 718 runs followed by Allan Lamb with 656 and Graeme Hick with 635. Root, however, is in a league of his own. This is the right-hander's third ODI World Cup and the kind of start that he has gotten off to, there is every reason to believe that this could well be his best.

The right-hander hit eight fours and a six scoring a strike rate of 120 in a breathtaking display of strokeplay. What has been the striking feature in Root's batting in the last year or so has been the way he has remodelled his batting. A reverse sweep and a ramp shop or a scoop over the fine-leg have become a regular feature in his batting now. In fact, he tried at least one of those shots at least once in every 10 balls after he got his eyes in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was looking well set for his fourth World Cup hundred when the quest for adding quicker runs to the total brought about his downfall.

The England innings, however, belonged to Dawid Malan. Malan's 107-ball-140 formed the cornerstone of England's sizeable total after Bangladesh elected to bowl.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bangladesh bowlers could not repeat their impressive show against Afghanistan in the previous game.

Malan added 115 for the opening wicket with Jonny Bairstow (52 off 59 balls) and another 151 runs in just 19.3 overs with Root to set up the big total - 364/9.

Bangladesh bowlers did make some sort of a comeback during the back-end of the innings as England, in a mini-slump, lost seven wickets for 68 runs, which prevented them from reaching 400-run total.

Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam (3/75) with some subtle variations and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan (4/71) despite initial hammering came back well towards the end of the innings.

But it was a Malan show all the way as the South African-born southpaw hit his sixth century in only 23 games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malan's sequence of scores in the last four ODI innings is 96, 127, 14 and 140. His innings had 16 fours and five sixes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON