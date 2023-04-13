Joe Root interview: 'I wouldn't say there is a place for just anchors'

Joe Root has played 129 Tests, 158 ODIs and 32 T20Is for England so far in a stellar international career and in his 11-year-long career, the 32-year-old batter has experienced virtually everything that international cricket has to offer. He’s still excited though by his involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time in his career. He is a part of the Rajasthan Royals set-up for the 2023 edition after he was picked at his base price of ₹1 crore. In an interview to Hindustan Times, he speaks about getting to finally be part of the IPL, England’s attacking style of batting and whether there's an ideal approach in T20s. Excerpts:

Joe Root is in his first-ever IPL season.

This is your first-ever IPL season. Though you haven’t yet played for RR, how has the experience been?

It's been really good. I've really enjoyed it so far. To be in a different environment, to learn from other players in these conditions and in this format, it's been really good fun. Obviously, it will be good to play, but I will keep working hard and do everything to be ready if a chance arises. We have been pretty dominant in three of the four games. It's a good vibe and a good squad to be around.

You had put your name in the IPL auction pool in the past but weren't picked. How keen were you to be involved this season?

As you mentioned, I've been in before and not been fortunate enough to get picked up. It's something I have always been keen to do. I love playing all three formats of the game. Over the last few years, T20 is the one format that I have not had many opportunities to play in. Over the last year or so, since giving up the Test captaincy, it's felt like there have been more opportunities and more time, mentally more than physically, to play some T20 cricket. When I found out I was coming to the IPL, I was very grateful for the opportunity.

You haven't played a T20I for England since 2019. How keen are you to make a comeback in the shortest format?

I just want to play some T20 cricket. With the amount of cricket there is, it is very difficult for any player to play all three formats and play every game. When I was Test captain, it got to a stage where I needed breaks. Naturally, when I was to have a rest, other guys came in and leapfrogged me. That’s the nature of the beast. It is great to see the depth in English cricket, particularly in white-ball cricket. Over the last 4-5 years, the England team has become a completely different force in T20Is and ODIs. Of course, I want to play as much as I can, but if you are not playing domestically and lose your place in the national team, it is very hard to force a case. I am not going to put targets. I need to prove myself (in T20s) and keep trying to get better.

Earlier, there was perhaps room for an anchor in T20s who bats at a strike rate of 120. Do you still see a role for conventional batters in T20s?

I think there is a space for situational players who read the game very well. I wouldn't say there is a place for just anchors. You look at the guys who are consistent and perform well, all of them have the ability to go up and down the gears. They can read what's in front of them, understand the surface and the opposition, what's a good score, how to chase down a certain target. You look at the way Jos (Buttler) is playing. He can get 25-30 runs in an over. But he also has the ability to soak up pressure, to pick and choose when he is going to apply that pressure back on. That's just the beauty of batting. Regardless of the format, the guys who are on top are the ones who read the game the best and have the skill level to execute. I try not to pigeonhole players as power-hitters or anchors.

Do you see power-hitting skills as a necessity in T20s though? Or are there other ways to succeed?

The most important thing is to find a way to work out how you are going to get to whatever total. You can have someone with the all-round game of Buttler or someone like (Shimron) Hetmyer who bats at the back end. The best teams are the ones who balance it out well. There’s clearly more than one way to go about it. It doesn’t matter if you get there in twos and fours or dots and sixes. You just need a rapport and make sure you aren’t putting pressure by the way you are batting.

England have pushed the envelope with their batting in all formats now. What was the key to this and can other teams look to emulate England's style?

Whether other teams want to play our way or are capable of that, that's for other people to decide. But one thing that's been really refreshing about England is the freedom that's been allowed within the group. Players with certain skill sets have been picked, but they also have been given the opportunity to fail and learn. We are reaping the rewards now. There is clearly a lot of skill in English cricket, and the underlying message breeds a lot of confidence.

What is the key to this attacking approach being sustainable in the long-term?

Being consistent as a group and being understanding. You can't ask a side to play a certain way, and if it doesn't work, then revert to something else. That's where we have been very fortunate in having exceptional captains (Ben Stokes and Jos). They understand the bigger picture, don't get too emotional and have a clear plan of where they want to take the team. That's my experience of it and a big reason why we are where we are. There will be challenges. I am not going to say that we have the magic formula and that we are the best team in the world. We will make mistakes, but we are fully invested in what we are trying to do.

The IPL has helped a few England players find their feet at the international level. At the stage you are at, do you see any benefits that playing in the IPL can bring?

Clearly. I want to be very careful how I say this because I don't mean to disrespect County cricket. It is the bedrock of the English game and is so important to everything that happens within our system. But in the position that I am in, by playing six games of County cricket, am I going to develop more as a player compared to six weeks of experience in IPL? To work with different players in these conditions ahead of an ODI World Cup in India, I am going to get more out of this than six County games. This is giving me a better opportunity to develop as an individual and as a player. I am able to see the game through a very different lens, which I have not had for a period of time. This is going to benefit me in the long run.

