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Joe Root makes huge Sachin Tendulkar admission as he chases all-time Test record: 'He made his debut before I was born'

Joe Root's words perfectly reflect the scale of Sachin Tendulkar's legendary cricket career.

Published on: May 23, 2026 07:31 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Joe Root lavished praise on Sachin Tendulkar, pointing out his 'longevity' in cricket and also revealed that the India legend played in his England Test debut. Root is also the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 13943 runs, only behind Sachin (15921). Sachin's record looks unbreakable, and Root's comments show his admiration for the former player.

Joe Root hailed Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking to The Athletic, Root opened up on people asking him about his aims to overtake Sachin. "Well, I get asked it enough times now that I can’t really ignore it even if I try to," he said.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant tipped for comeback as ex-chief selector backs Test vice-captaincy snub decision: 'Trying to free him'

"It’s remarkable what Sachin Tendulkar achieved in the game. You have to believe me when I say that to even be in the conversation with him is enough for me. The guy made his Test debut before I was born and played in my Test debut! His longevity in itself is remarkable and then you look at the runs he got in Test cricket… but not only that, he’s got 50 ODI hundreds, too."

‘Most famous man in India’

Speaking on his current form, Root said, "I’m always looking to evolve, to try and add things to my batting."

"To make sure that I feel as compact and as technically sound as I can be so that when the actual games come around I can think tactically and play what’s right in front of me rather than worrying about technical stuff or anything else out in the middle. It sounds so simple but when I’m at the crease, I just want to be playing the game."

 
cricket joe root sachin tendulkar
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Home / Cricket News / Joe Root makes huge Sachin Tendulkar admission as he chases all-time Test record: 'He made his debut before I was born'
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