Joe Root puts Sachin Tendulkar's Test glory at risk as Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting overshadowed in world-record feat

England batter Joe Root, on Thursday, inched closer to India legend Sachin Tendulkar's ultimate feat in Test cricket after he reached another milestone with his knock of 34 runs in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Zimbabwe's return to English shores after a 22-year hiatus was dampened by the merciless hosts as they finished Day 1 of the four-day game with 498 runs for the loss of just three wickets after all the top three batters scored their respective tons. Joe Root scored 34 off 44 in one-off Test against Zimbabwe

Root, unfortunately, was the only top-order batter to miss out on a ton after scores of 124, 140 and unbeaten 169 from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope on Day 1 of the match. However, en route to the 44-ball knock, laced with three boundaries, Root reached the milestone of 13,000 Test runs. He became the first England batter to the colossal feat and fifth in Test history.

Breaching the five-figure mark in his 153rd appearance in the format, Root also shattered South Africa great Jacques Kallis' feat (159 matches) to become the quickest batter to 13,000 Test runs. He also surpassed Rahul Dravid (160), Ricky Ponting (162) and Tendulkar (163).

With 13,006 runs in his career, Root now stands 2915 runs away from breaking Sachin's record for the most-ever runs in Test cricket. He remains at the fifth position in the all-time run-scoring list in Test history, with Dravid's tally up next, which is only 283 runs away.

With a five-match India series coming up at home, scheduled to begin on June 20, Root will have the opportunity to soar to the second spot in the chart, with Ponting only 373 runs away.

England's run-fest at Trent Bridge

Duckett, Crawley and Pope scored centuries as the England top-order pummelled the visitors' military medium seam attack. Duckett scored 140 from 134 balls before he was caught at cover by Ben Curran off the bowling of Wessly Madhevere after putting on an opening stand of 231 with Crawley in 41.3 overs. The latter, who adopted a more cautious approach, reached his first century in two years before he was trapped leg before wicket by spinner Sikandar Raza playing across the line. He also stitched a 137-run alongside Pope for the second wicket.

Pope, who will be eyeing his highest score of 205 on Friday, will resume on 169 from 163 balls, with Harry Brook unbeaten on 10.