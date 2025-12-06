Joe Root shares a cheeky message for Australian crowd after saving Matthew Hayden from MCG nude walk

England great Joe Root had a special message for Matthew Hayden's family and the Australian public following his maiden Test century Down Under. The 34-year-old finally ended his long three-figure mark drought in Australia by bringing up a ton in the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, Brisbane. Root remained unbeaten in England's first innings, returning with a score of 138 as the visitors posted more than 330 runs on the board. Joe Root smashed his 40th Test ton in Perth. (AFP)

Before the Ashes began, former Australia opening batter Hayden had said that he would walk around the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) naked if Root didn't score a century in the five-match Ashes. It just took three innings for the England batter to save Hayden and the Australian public.

After the right-hander brought up his ton, Hayden quickly congratulated Root, and he was even seen giving a pumped-up reaction. Before the start of play on Day 3, Root finally responded to Hayden's praise, saying it felt nice to receive some warm words from a legendary batter.

"Actually, it's really nice of him to give me the confidence and backing in the first place. But yeah, kind of him to send those words and obviously an Australian great and he's done special things in the game," said Root.

“So obviously, nice to get that from him, but yeah, as well, to the Australian public that they don't have to witness that. And his family, I think, they'll be quite happy too,” he added.

What did Hayden say?

Following Root's century on the opening day of the Gabba Test, Hayden joked that no one had “more skin in the game” than him, and he also congratulated the former England captain on finally getting a much-deserved century in Australia.

“Congratulations mate on a hundred here in Australia. Took you a while, and there was no one who had more skin in the game than me. Literally, I was backing you for a hundred in a good way. Congratulations, ten fifties and a finally a hundred. You little ripper mate. Have a beauty and bloody enjoy it,” said Hayden.

Speaking of the first Ashes Test, England won the toss and opted to bat first. The visitors posted 334 runs on the board after Joe Root and Zak Crawley got among the runs in Brisbane.

Australia went past the total on Day 2, taking a lead as Steve Smith, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey all scored half-centuries. Australia already have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the opening Test in Perth.