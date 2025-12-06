Ashes 2nd Test LIVE Score, AUS vs ENG: Alex Carey key for Australia to stretch their lead past 100

Live

Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Follow Latest Updates

Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score, AUS vs ENG: Australia have gained the upper hand in the pink-ball Test here at the Gabba by already taking a 44-run lead in the first innings, and Alex Carey is still batting in the middle, aiming to stretch it further. Carey (46 not out) and tailender Michael Neser (15 not out) held firm through the last half-hour under the floodlights on Day 2 as they went to stumps at 378 for six with a 44-run lead, and the duo will look to press home Australia's advantage today. The first target in Australia's mind will be to stretch their lead past 100, and Carey has to play the big role in that. England’s bowlers managed to strike at intervals throughout Day 2, but those breakthroughs did little to derail Australia’s march past their first-innings total. The hosts built their reply on the back of three well-crafted half-centuries from Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, each of whom looked largely untroubled for most of their time at the crease. Weatherald set the tone with a fluent 72 at the top, Labuschagne followed with a typically composed 65, and Smith, in his trademark fashion, worked his way to 61. Their efforts ensured that England’s 334 never felt like a threatening total. At one point, Australia seemed completely in control at 291 for 3, with a sizeable lead well within reach. But the momentum briefly shifted when Brydon Carse, who had been expensive earlier, found success with England’s sustained short-ball plan. In the space of four deliveries, he dismissed Cameron Green for a promising 45 and then ended Smith’s innings just as he threatened to kick on. Those two wickets offered England a glimmer of hope, yet Australia still finished the day on top, well-positioned to build a significant lead. England’s innings wrapped up in the second over of the morning, with Joe Root left unbeaten as the last man standing. They had resumed on 325 for 9 after Root carried them from a dire 5 for 2 on Day 1, marking the occasion with his first century in Australia and the 40th of his career. He managed to add nine runs to the overnight total alongside Jofra Archer, but the stand ended when the No. 11 was dismissed for a career-best 38, thanks to a superb diving catch from Marnus Labuschagne in the deep. Their 70-run partnership for the final wicket gave England a much-needed boost, but Mitchell Starc’s incisive spell of 6 for 75 ensured Australia held control. Alex Carey was dropped before he'd scored and again on 25, but survived to be unbeaten on 46 off 45 balls at stumps. Michael Neser also got a reprieve before finishing not out 15 in a 49-run seventh-wicket stand. ...Read More

